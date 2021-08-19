Kamal Haasan, Khushboo, Ramya Krishnan Reunite To Celebrate Friend's B'day In Style; Watch

After having a great time at his family reunion recently, veteran actor Kamal Haasan had a ball with his colleagues from the industry. He recently caught up with his friends, including Ramya Krishnan, Khushboo, Mohan, K. Bhagyaraj among others.

Ramya Krishnan, known for her role in Baahubali, took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the star-studded party on her Instagram account. The party was to celebrate the birthday of Suhasini Maniratnam, who turned a year older on 15 August.

Kamal Haasan parties with friends from the industry; Watch

“Good times with the ever-gorgeous Hasini (sic),” Ramya captioned her post. She also shared a glimpse of her celebrity friends shaking a leg to a Hindi dance number as part of the celebration. Recently, Kamal Haasan was also seen with his family members at his family house on Eldams Road. The family had gathered to celebrate the renovation of the house.

Suhasini Maniratnam shared a few special pictures on Instagram while giving a glimpse of the family reunion. She uploaded a collection of pictures of herself posing with close family members including Kamal Haasan, Anu Hasan, Charu Haasan, and Akshara Haasan. She called them ‘the bright Haasans’. This is not the first time in the recent past that the Haasan family has reunited. Late last year, Kamal Haasan celebrated his 65th birthday in his hometown, Paramakudi.

On the work front, Kamal will soon join the sets of Vikram. Filmmakers plan to begin shooting by the end of August. As per reports, the set work for the same is underway in a location in Karaikudi. It is said that the first schedule will begin with Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Fassil. Haasan’s upcoming Vikram will be written and helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, best known for his work in Master. The filmmakers recently revealed the first look of the film poster.

(Image: @meramyakrishnan/Instagram)