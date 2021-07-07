Kamal Haasan Pays Tribute To Legendary Actor Dilip Kumar, Lauds His 'commitment'

'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan has come forward and shared fond memories of the legendary actor Dilip Kumar who breathed his last at the age of 98 on Wednesday morning.

The Padma Vibhushan recipient was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness. The news was confirmed by Dr. Jaleel Parkar, the pulmonologist who was treating the lead actor. later one of his family friends Faisal Farooqui tweeted from the actor's official Twitter handle.

Dilip Kumar death: Kamal Haasan hails the veteran artist's 'acting brilliance'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Kamal Haasan analysed Dilip Saab's acting career and wrote that it teaches many actors like him a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance.

"Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting", he added.

Dililp Kumar saheb. A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintain in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PNdBzjYj7R — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 7, 2021

In another tweet, the four-time National Award-winning actor wrote that Dilip Kumar's understated approach is still tried by contemporary actors who are brave enough to attempt it.

His understated approach is still tried by contemporary actors who are brave enough to attempt it. (2/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar's funeral to take place at Santacruz in Mumbai

The family informed that the last rites will be held at 5 pm at Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai. Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital, has shown improvement in his health, his wife Saira Banu said on July 5... The 98-year-old screen icon was admitted to suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-COVID-19 facility, last week to address age-related "medical issues" days after being discharged from the same hospital.

Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar's legendary acting career

Known as the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood', veteran actor Dilip Kumar was one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian Cinema.

Dilip Kumar’s real name is Mohammad Yusuf Khan. As per reports, Dilip Kumar was also the first superstar who had successfully won the trophy for the Best Actor in Filmfare Award.

Dilip made his debut in the movie Jwar Bhata (1944) on the recommendation of iconic star Ashok Kumar, who was his mentor in the initial days of his career.

Dilip Kumar has acted in over 65 films during the course of his career which spanned over 5 decades. He is best known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986). The veteran actor was last seen in 'Qila' (1998). He has been felicitated with numerous honours and awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award by the Government of India.

