Kamal Haasan Poses With Kapil Sharma, Kartik Aaryan Promotes 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' & More

Kamal Haasan, Kapil Sharma, Anil Kapoor and more were spotted out and about in the city as they promote their upcoming ventures. See the pictures here.

kamal haasan
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kamal Haasan, who is all set for the release of 'Vikram' appeared dapper as he was clicked on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Kapil Sharma
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kapil Sharma sported an all-black attire as he was clicked out of his show's location. The comedian-actor also posed with veteran actor Kamal Haasan. 

Thar
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor with his son Harsh Vardhan Kapoor and co-star Satish Kaushik posed together at the event for their upcoming film 'Thar'. 

Thar
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh dazzled in her shimmery saree as she posed at the special event for her upcoming film 'Thar'. 

Thar
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anil Kapoor will be sharing the screen with his son Harsh Vardhan Kapoor for the second time in 'Thar' set to release on May 6, 2022. 

Kartik Aaryan
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan was spotted in the city promoting his upcoming horror-comedy flick 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. 

