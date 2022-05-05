Kamal Haasan Poses With Kapil Sharma, Kartik Aaryan Promotes 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' & More

Quick links:
Kamal Haasan, who is all set for the release of 'Vikram' appeared dapper as he was clicked on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
Kapil Sharma sported an all-black attire as he was clicked out of his show's location. The comedian-actor also posed with veteran actor Kamal Haasan.
Anil Kapoor with his son Harsh Vardhan Kapoor and co-star Satish Kaushik posed together at the event for their upcoming film 'Thar'.
Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh dazzled in her shimmery saree as she posed at the special event for her upcoming film 'Thar'.
Anil Kapoor will be sharing the screen with his son Harsh Vardhan Kapoor for the second time in 'Thar' set to release on May 6, 2022.