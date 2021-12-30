Kamal Haasan Recalls A Touching Story His Father Narrated To Him During His Last Days

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan who recently launched his Khadi clothing brand KH House of Khaddar shared a heartfelt interaction he had with his father, Mr.D. Srinivasan in his last days. The actor’s father was actively involved in the freedom movement and adopted Khadi when Gandhiji called for the Swadeshi movement.

Kamal Haasan shares an emotional message his father shared with him

It was during his father’s last days when Kamal Haasan offered to buy him silk clothing for the occasion of Diwali. It was then what his father said that moved the actor beyond words. He said, “You have become so rich then I will tell you how many people need to be clothed in silk. 50 million people need this more than I do, first, give them all silk clothes and then buy them for me. I am representative of all those people.” KH House of Khaddar aims at changing the way the youth perceives Khadi, it's a way of participating in building the nation.

Meanwhile, the Chachi 420 star recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after his return from the USA, where he launched the clothing line. The actor has now recovered and has resumed working. Recently, while speaking to Hindustan Times, his daughter, Shruti Haasan revealed that she is still paranoid to be on a film set. She remarked that the Omicron variant is a 'matter of concern across the board', while there are no 'permutations and combinations' about who can contract it. Shruti believes that getting immunized via vaccines has reduced the virus' impact.

Kamal Haasan, who is an active Twitter user, updated his fans about the diagnosis. He revealed that he isolated himself and realised 'that the pandemic is not yet over'. He further requested to 'stay safe.' The star was then admitted to a Chennai hospital for treatment. After being discharged he also shared a note by the hospital. He tweeted, Precautions will protect as much as possible. If we feel unwell beyond them, the actions we take may heal us quickly. I'm recovering from the infection. I am amused by how many souls have thought of me."

Image: Instagram/@ikamalhaasan