Kamal Haasan Shares Update On Surgery, Says 'people's Love Is Medicine'

Actor and Makal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan who recently underwent surgery on January 19, took to Twitter and thanked the team of doctors at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. Apart from this, the actor further gave an update and informed that he will be staying in the hospital for some time until his wounds are healed completely. Kamal also thanked all his fans for their constant prayers and wishes for his speedy recovery.

Kamal Haasan shares health update

The Chachi 420 actor wrote, "The operation was a success. Thanks to the (medical) team at Sri Ramachandra Hospital. I will be at the hospital until the wound heals. I will continue to be active on social media and will remain in your hearts. People’s love is medicine. I will meet you all in person soon". The actor was admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre for a follow-up surgery in view of mild infection of his right leg bone. The actor underwent surgery for the removal of the infective focus in the Tibial bone. Earlier, Kamal Haasan’s daughter, Shruti, and Akshara issued a statement on the duo informed that the operation on his leg was successful. They conveyed their gratitude to the team of doctors and staff who operated and fans for their support.

Shruti and Akshara, both actors, started their statement, by thanking fans for their ‘overwhelming support, prayers and genuine concern.’ They informed that the surgery was performed at the Sri Ramachandran Hospital by orthopedic surgeon Dr Mohan Kumar and Dr JSN Murthy. The two Haasan sisters stated that he was ‘doing well’, was in ‘good spirits’, and working towards a speedy recovery after ‘wonderful care’ by the doctor, attendees, and hospital management.

Kamal Haasan in a statement on January 18 informed that his fans that he will be undergoing surgery on his leg. The actor-politician said that it was a follow-up surgery that he had been advised after a surgery post-accident a few years ago. He shared that he had been keeping it on hold for his professional and personal commitments. Back in 2016, the megastar had suffered a serious leg injury with multiple fractures after the 18-feet fall at his Chennai office. The Indian 2 star stated that he was advised by doctors to undergo a follow-up surgery to one he had undergone for an accident some years ago and take rest till then. However, he went ahead with his professional and political responsibilities 'superseding' this medical advice.

