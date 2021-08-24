Kamal Haasan Showers Love On 'Shershaah,' Says 'it Makes My Chest Swell With Pride'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah have been receiving rave reviews from critics and people all across. From not just the fans, several stalwarts from the industry have shared their fondness for the gripping film and its storyline. The recent one to express his love appreciation towards the film was a veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan. Kamal took to Twitter and penned a series of posts while sharing his views on the film and how he was always a big fan of patriotic films.

Kamal Haasan shares his fondness for a patriotic film like Shershaah

The actor claimed that since childhood being a patriot’s son, he ‘resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of the cinema’. But, he called Shershaah an exception and the film made his chest swell with pride after watching it. "Thanks, @DharmaMovies for promoting a talented director like @vishnu_dir. Congrats @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara, excellent work." Biographical action drama Shershaah follows the events behind the Kargil war of 1999. The movie traces the story of Captain Vikram Batra and his girlfriend Dimple Cheema.

Right from my childhood as a film fan and a patriot's son I resented the way Indian army was depicted in some of our Cinemas. Shershaah is that exception that makes my chest swell with pride for my soldiers.(1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 23, 2021

Earlier, stars such as Vicky Kaushal had also praised the film. Vicky took to Instagram Stories and shared how much he loved the movie. He wrote, "Loved the Film. The valour and sacrifice of Capt. Batra had me in tears. Salute to all the brave hearts. Kudos to the entire team of #Shershaah #VishnuVardhan @karanjohar @sidhmalhotra you have had a long journey with the FIlm and it's all so worth it. You are absolutely smashing brother." Appreciating Kiara, he added, "@kiaraaliaadvani tum toh yaar rula kar hi manogi (You'll make me cry). So so good. Must watch... kyunki, YEH DIL MAANGE MORE!!!" Replying to the same, Kiara said, "Big Hug Vicky." The film was released on Amazon Prime ahead of Independence Day. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Sidharth Malhotra essays the role of Kargil war hero Vikram Batra while Kiara Advani essays the role of his love interest Dimple Cheema.

The film currently has an IMDb rating of 8.8 on 10 and became a huge success. While Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating the success of the film, he is also treating his fans with a series of BTS videos from the film's shoot in Kargil. Sidharth Malhotra has been sharing several stories from the filming of Shershaah. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS video from Shershaah's shoot in Kargil. In the video, The Student Of The Year actor was seen getting excited to see an Indian Air force chopper.

IMAGE: PTI/SIDMALHOTRA/Instagram