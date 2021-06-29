Kamal Haasan Slams Cinematograph Bill, Quips 'voice Your Concern For Freedom & Liberty'

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan is the latest celebrity from the film fraternity to raise his voice against the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The actor took to Twitter and penned a series of posts while requesting people to write to the I&B ministry, which has invited public comments on the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021 till July 2. According to the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021, it gives leverage to the Union government to re-examine the films that are already cleared for public screening by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Kamal Haasan shares thoughts on Cinematograph Amendment Bill, 2021

According to the draft, the Central government will be able to revise the CBFC’s decision if it deems fit. The actor also urged people to ‘raise their voice for freedom and liberty.’ Venting his thoughts on democracy and its powers, the Chachi 420 actor wrote, “Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing, and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy.” In another tweet, he urged people to raise their voices and act immediately accordingly.

Cinema, media and the literati cannot afford to be the three iconic monkeys of India. Seeing, hearing and speaking of impending evil is the only medication against attempts to injure and debilitate democracy. (1/2) — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) June 28, 2021



Apart from Kamal Haasan, a group of actors and filmmakers, including Hansal Mehta, Vetri Maaran, Nandita Das, Dibakar Banerjee, and many more eminent personalities have written an open letter to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry, against the proposed amendments to the 1952 Cinematograph Act. The letter, with over 1,400 signatories, stated that the amendment is another blow to the film fraternity. The letter further stated that the act will render filmmakers ‘powerless at the hands of the state’. According to various media reports, the letter stated that the new law will be ‘undermining the sovereignty' of the Censor Board and the Supreme Court which will effectively give the Central Government supreme power over cinema exhibition in the country potentially while endangering ‘freedom of expression and democratic dissent.’

According to Free Press Journal, the ministry asked for provisions relating to certification of films under the ''unrestricted public exhibition'' category are proposed to be amended so as to further sub-divide the existing UA category into age-based categories such as U/A 7+, U/A 13+ and U/A 16+.

