Just hours after Kamal Rashid Khan, who recently adopted his wife's surname and became Kamal R Kumar, was arrested, the actor was hospitalised after he complained of chest pain. The KRK star was arrested over his 2020 tweets about Akshay Kumar and Ram Gopal Verma with city police claiming that his posts were communal and he targeted Bollywood personalities.

KRK hospitalised after complaints of chest pain

As per ANI, Kamal has been admitted to Shatabdi hospital in Mumbai as the self-proclaimed film critic complained of having chest pain in the evening after the arrest. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody by the Borivali court after his arrest earlier in the day.

"Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020," ANI stated.

Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan was brought to Shatabdi Hospital in the Kandivali area of ​​Mumbai today evening after he complained of having chest pain.



He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020. https://t.co/1s3svuEYCt — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

On the same afternoon, on August 30, ANI reported about Kamal's arrest from the airport after he had arrived in Dubai. "Borivali Court sends Kamal Rashid Khan to 14-day judicial custody. He was arrested by Malad Police in Mumbai today, over his controversial tweet in 2020." When he was arrested, ANI had informed, "Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police."

Police have alleged that Khan mainly targeted Bollywood artists and was trying to create unrest between two groups of society by posting inflammatory statements and tweets against influential persons. Khan's lawyers opposed the remand plea, contending that his tweets were not inflammatory. The tweets were about actor Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma but they had not filed any complaint and the First Information Report was registered by another person, the lawyers said.

As per PTI, after the court sent Kumar into judicial custody by rejecting the police's plea, his lawyers filed a bail application. It said that the tweets in question were only Khan's comments on the film titled Laxmii Bomb (released as only "Laxmii) and no offense as alleged by police was committed.

Apart from this, the National Commission for Women has asked Maharashtra Police to book Kamal for making derogatory remarks against women. "@NCWIndia has come across a few posts of Kamal R Khan making derogatory remarks about women on social media. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra to book him under relevant provisions for his comments on women. Action taken must be apprised to the Commission (sic)," the NCW had said in a tweet.

IMAGE: Instagram/bollywood.grooves