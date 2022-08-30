Actor and 'film critic' Kamal Rashid Khan has once again landed in legal trouble. Khan who is known for sharing his reviews about Bollywood films and often lands in controversies on several issues has been arrested by Malad Police over one of his old tweets.

Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police



Kamal Rashid Khan gets arrested

As per ANI, Kamal Rashid Khan has been arrested by Malad Police over the controversial tweet that he tweeted in 2020. Reportedly, the actor was arrested at the Mumbai Airport and he will be presented before Borivali Court today.

The FIR was lodged by Yuva Sena's core committee member Rahul Kanal after a controversial tweet was posted by Khan two years back. An FIR was filed against the actor for his derogatory remarks about late actor Rishi Kapoor. "On April 30, Khan had allegedly taken to Twitter to announce Rishi Kapoor's hospitalisation and tweeted saying that the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon," a police officer told PTI.

As per the news agency, the case has been filed under section 294, "We have registered an FIR against Kamal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC," a senior police official stated.

Late Monday night after Khan arrived at the Mumbai airport from Dubai, he was arrested by the police. The police officials revealed that a lookout circular had earlier been issued against the actor. The official also stated that an FIR was also registered against him in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

Manoj Bajpayee sues KRK for his demeaning tweet

Earlier, Kamaal R Khan managed to grab the headlines after actor Manoj Bajpayee filed a defamation case against KRK. Reportedly, the defamation case was filed under IPC Section 500 (punishment for defamation) against Kamaal Rashid Khan in an Indore court on 24 August, for allegedly posting a disparaging tweet about him. In his controversial tweet, KRK called Bajpayee 'Ganjedi' (a marijuana addict) and mentioned that he doesn't watch web series. He wrote, "I am not a Lukkha and Faaltu in life, So I don’t watch web series. Better you ask Sunil Pal. But why do you like to watch a Charsi, Ganjedi Manoj? You can’t be selective. If you hate Charsi Ganjedi in Bollywood, So you should hate everyone."

