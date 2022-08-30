Kamal Rashid Khan has landed himself in legal trouble over a controversial tweet he posted in 2020. The actor-critic was detained at the Mumbai airport and arrested by the authorities post questioning. Kamal was presented before a court in the Borivali area today, August 30 and has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Borivali Court sends Kamal Rashid Khan to 14-day judicial custody

The FIR was lodged by Yuva Sena's core committee member Rahul Kanal after a controversial tweet was posted by Khan two years back. He was arrested under Sections 153A, 294, 500, 501, 505, 67 and 98 of the IPC.

An FIR was filed against the actor for his derogatory remarks about late actor Rishi Kapoor. "On April 30, Khan had allegedly taken to Twitter to announce Rishi Kapoor's hospitalisation and tweeted saying that the actor must not die as wine shops were set to open soon," a police officer told PTI.

Maharashtra | Kamal Rashid Khan arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today: Mumbai Police



(Pic - Khan's Twitter account) pic.twitter.com/7gjG3sZ43G — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2022

Late Monday night after Khan arrived at the Mumbai airport from Dubai, he was arrested by the police. The police officials revealed that a lookout circular had earlier been issued against the actor. The official also stated that an FIR was also registered against him in 2020 under various Indian Penal Code sections including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 500 (punishment for defamation), and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @KAMAALRKHANKRK)