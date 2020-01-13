The Debate
Kanchi Kaul's Pictures With Her Family Will Give You Travel Goals

Bollywood News

Kanchi Kaul is widely known for her performance in 'Ek Ladki Anjaani Si'. Here are her vacation pictures with her family that you must check out right away.

Kanchi Kaul predominantly appeared in television shows and movies. She is widely known for her portrayal of Ananya Sachdev-Samarth in Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Shraddha in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi. Kaul got married to the Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Shabbir Ahluwalia. Her social media is brimming with the duo’s pictures with their kids. We have compiled Kanchi Kaul’s best pictures with her family to give you travel goals.

1. Dubai vacation with honey-bunch and sugar-plum

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2. Jet skiing at Vagator beach in Goa

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

3. Rejoicing with her better half

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4. The picturesque view topped with weeny hot air balloons

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

5. Checked Istanbul in the travel list

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6. In the tropical state of mind

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

7. History of the Ephesus ruins in Turkey

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

8. Exploring the most popular city of Turkey, Izmir

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

9. At the banks of Holy Ganges in Rishikesh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

10. Family fun with Shrek at the Universal Studios

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

