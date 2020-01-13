Kanchi Kaul's Pictures With Her Family Will Give You Travel Goals

Kanchi Kaul predominantly appeared in television shows and movies. She is widely known for her portrayal of Ananya Sachdev-Samarth in Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Shraddha in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi. Kaul got married to the Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Shabbir Ahluwalia. Her social media is brimming with the duo’s pictures with their kids. We have compiled Kanchi Kaul’s best pictures with her family to give you travel goals.
