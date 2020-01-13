Kanchi Kaul's Pictures With Her Family Will Give You Travel Goals

Kanchi Kaul predominantly appeared in television shows and movies. She is widely known for her portrayal of Ananya Sachdev-Samarth in Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Shraddha in Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi. Kaul got married to the Kumkum Bhagya fame actor Shabbir Ahluwalia. Her social media is brimming with the duo’s pictures with their kids. We have compiled Kanchi Kaul’s best pictures with her family to give you travel goals.

1. Dubai vacation with honey-bunch and sugar-plum



2. Jet skiing at Vagator beach in Goa

3. Rejoicing with her better half

4. The picturesque view topped with weeny hot air balloons

5. Checked Istanbul in the travel list

6. In the tropical state of mind

Also read: Coco Gauff Asks Her Father To Cool Down After Cursing On Live Television; Watch Clip

7. History of the Ephesus ruins in Turkey

8. Exploring the most popular city of Turkey, Izmir

Also read: Kit Harington Birthday: When The Actor Appeared On Television Apart From Game Of Thrones

9. At the banks of Holy Ganges in Rishikesh

10. Family fun with Shrek at the Universal Studios

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabbir Ahluwalia: All That Fans Need To Know

Also read: Travel To Thailand With Your Loved One By Air, Road Or Rail This Holiday Season

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.