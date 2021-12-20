Kane Williamson Bonds With Manoj Bajpayee For OTT Announcement; Shares Favourite Show

Content is growing on Over-The-Top platforms day by day with new films, series, and other shows being uploaded regularly by the streamers. Amazon Prime Video has been one of the popular OTT platforms and is set to add a new dimension to their line-up as they will soon be airing live cricket as well. The platform has signed up with New Zealand cricket for their upcoming series.

Ahead of the start of the series, Amazon Prime came up with an interesting collaboration, between the soon-to-be face on the platform, with an established name on the streamer. Captain of the New Zealand men's team, Kane Williamson, interacted with 'The Family Man', Manoj Bajpayee and bonded over revelations. Another popular star for the streamer, Sayani Gupta, also interacted with the members of the men and women's teams.

New Zealand series to air on Amazon Prime, Kane Williamson-Manoj Bajpayee bond

A video of Manoj Bajpayee in his Srikant Tiwari avatar from The Family Man on Sunday had teased a 'New Big Innings on Prime'. In the video, he could be seen lying to his senior about being unable to come to work, and that it was because 'something big' was coming up. The teaser was about Amazon Prime's collaboration with New Zealand cricket.

In the interaction with Kane, Manoj asked the cricketer, in his trademark style from his show, not to be a 'minimum guy.' The skipper shared that the similarity between cricket and the actor's show was that both had loads of drama and entertainment.

The Kiwi also shared, much to Manoj's surprise, that Mirzapur was his favourite show on Amazon Prime video. He also named his teammates, Glenn Philips as a potential good spy, and Mitchell Santner, as one who could excel in a corporate job.

Manoj was impressed by the conversation and even wished to work with Kane in the future:

“I played cricket in school and was excited to have the chance to speak to Kane, someone who has known the world over, not just for being a legend on the pitch but being a delightful human even off the pitch. His batting style aside, I think his smile and sense of humour is infectious, and I would certainly want to share the screen with him again, if not the pitch! "I am thrilled that we’ll get to watch New Zealand Cricket’s matches on Amazon Prime Video and wish Kane the best of luck for the upcoming tournaments.”

Other New Zealand cricketers like Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson were also a part of the interaction and Four More Shots Please! and Inside Edge star Sayani Gupta too spoke to them.

“I play a cricket analyst in Inside Edge and a journalist in Four More Shots Please! and interacting with these amazing cricketers from New Zealand was like taking little parts of my many on-screen personas to real life. As an avid cricket lover, it was a pleasure to speak to both, the men and women’s teams and I wish them all the best for the upcoming season, especially as they face the Indian men and women’s cricket teams in 2022. I can’t wait to catch the action live on Amazon Prime Video.”

New Zealand series to be aired on Amazon Prime start with the series against Bangladesh from January 1. The team's series against South Africa, Australia and Kiwi women's team facing off with India in February, and the men then facing off in November, will be the highlights of the OTT venture.