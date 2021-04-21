Last Updated:

Kangana Advises People To Follow Vedic Diet, Live Organic Life Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kangana Ranaut recently took to social media and advised people to follow Vedic diet and live an organic life amidst COVID-19 pandemic.

Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Twitter account to address the oxygen crisis in India. While sharing a video of a woman who talks about ways to increase the oxygen level in the body of the patient, the actor advised people to plant more trees as it was the "permanent solution". In the tweet, she wrote that people suffering from the virus should try the method that was shared by the woman in the video. She then proceeded to talk about how one should avoid cutting trees and should recycle their clothes. She also advised people to eat Vedic diet and live an organic life. Check out her tweet. 

Kangana Ranaut tweets about oxygen crisis in India 

Netizens react to Kangana's tweet 

Earlier, the actor spoke about the dire conditions prevailing in the country and how people are "traumatised by the self-made virus" which she feels is being used by humans to bring down each other’s economies. She also talked about the healing of the planet and that people should spread positivity. She mentioned that people should "plant 8 trees a year, stop breeding like rabbits, avoid single used plastic and not waste food" in order to prevent any further damage. Take a look at her post. 

A look at COVID cases in India 

With the second wave of COVID hitting the country, the cases are shooting up every day. Earlier, Karnataka reported its biggest single-day spike of 21,794 COVID-19 cases and 149 related fatalities, taking the total caseload 11.98 lakh and the toll to 13,646, the Health Department said on Tuesday. As of April 21, there are over 2.94 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases with a death toll crossing 2,000 for the first time since the outbreak began in the nation. Further, the national case count on Tuesday of 2,94,291 was nearly three times higher than the peak of daily infections recorded during the first wave in around September 2020. There has been a shortage of oxygen cylinders all over the state. On the other hand, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the city of Mumbai reported 7,214 more infections and the COVID-19 caseload jumped to 5,93,906, while the death toll increased to 12,439. 

(Disclaimer: The content provided above is in no way intended a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, especially related to COVID-19.)

