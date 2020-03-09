Kangana & Aamir Aren't Friends Due To This Reason; Rangoli Says "it's Sad But It Is Life"

Rangoli Chandel is the sister and manager of Kangana Ranaut who is often seen expressing her opinions regarding social issues as well as issues prevalent in the entertainment industry. She has once again stirred a storm on social media with her latest revelation regarding Kangana Ranaut’s relationship with Bollywood perfectionist, Aamir Khan. Read on to know what did she say.

Kangana Ranaut's friendship soured with Aamir Khan due to difference in opinions

Rangoli Chandel has revealed that the two actors were once friend and Kangana used to look up to Aamir Khan for inspiration. She further added that Kangana used to consider Aamir Khan as her role model and she had mentored her as well. But unfortunately, Rangoli added to her statement, the two are not friends anymore owing to their different political views. She further said that if a friendship can get spoilt over such a thing, then it was never strong enough in the first place.

Rangoli Chandel took to her social media account where she has shared a clip of the two actors sharing the screen on Aamir Khan’s talk show. Kangana Ranaut was seen appearing on Aamir Khan’s talk show where she talked about consent and Aamir Khan agreeing with her. Check out the tweet below.

She isa legend,has inspired an entire generation and not to forget at one point she followed Aamir sir as her role model, he too mentored her, sadly things are very different now but it’s ok it’s life,a friendship that can be affected by political views isn’t strong enough anyway https://t.co/S1z4DyGkSm — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

Rangoli Chandel shared another post where she was seen showing gratitude towards Aamir Khan and Anurag Basu for making Kangana the woman she is today. She mentioned in the tweet that Aamir Khan set career goals for her as an artist and Anurag Basu for teaching her acting. While in the tweet she also thanked Sadhguru for saving her from her mind and PM Modi for being her role model.

On this women’s day Kangana wants to thank men who made her the woman she is today, Anurag Basu for teaching her acting, Aamir Khan for setting career goals as an artist, Sadhguru for saving her from her own mind and our PM Narendra Modi for being her role model 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 8, 2020

