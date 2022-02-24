Kangana Asked To Appear In Bathinda Court In Defamation Case Against Her Now-deleted Tweet

On Wednesday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has been asked to appear before Bathinda Court on April 19 in a defamation case filed by Mohinder Kaur, who was misidentified on Twitter by the actor as the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi'. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Mohinder's advocate Raghbir Singh Behniwal said that the court has issued summons to Ranaut for appearing before it on April 19. He said that the complaint against her was filed in the month of January 2021.

Kangana Ranaut asked to appear in Bathinda Court in April

As per Hindustan Times, in her complaint, Mohinder had stated that Ranaut made 'false imputations and remarks' against her in a tweet by comparing her with a woman, saying that she was the same 'dadi' who was part of the Shaheen Bagh protest. Mohinder alleged that 'by using such remarks, the actor lowered her reputation and prestige' in the complaint. Mohinder is a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda, Punjab.

In 2019, the Queen actor misidentified Kaur as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made headlines during the anti-CAA protests in the Delhi neighbourhood of Shaheen Bagh. Ranaut had taken to Twitter and alleged that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' also joined the farmers' agitation over the new agriculture laws at various border points of Delhi.

She had retweeted the post with snaps of the two elderly women- including Bilkis Bano, and captioned it as 'same Dadi' who featured in Time Magazine was 'available in 100 rupees'. Later, she deleted the tweet after netizens highlighted both the women were different.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kangana last appeared on the big screens in 2021 in the political biopic, Thalaivii. The actor has two films in the pipeline to be released- Dhaakad, and Tejas. Furthermore, she is also set to host the forthcoming reality show, Lock Upp, which will be streaming on MX Player and Alt Balaji from February 27. The show is backed by Ekta Kapoor. Speaking of Lock Upp, previously the makers revealed that Nisha Rawal, model Poonam Pandey and comedian Munawar Faruqui will also be seen in the show.

Image: PTI/Representative image