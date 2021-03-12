Kangana Backs Queen Elizabeth After Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview: 'She Saved The Crown'

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to share her views about Meghan Markle's Oprah interview. She mentioned that she wasn't interested in the drama. However, she backed Queen Elizabeth and spoke about her virtue. Here's what Kangana had to say about Queen Elizabeth.

Kangana Ranaut backs Queen Elizabeth

Kangana Ranaut said that since the past few days, the entire world has been gossiping' about the Royal family. She added that people even judged and lynched the family based on only one side of the story. Kangana hasn't yet seen the interview as so much drama like 'Saas Bahu serials' doesn't excite her. She wrote that there is only one woman monarch left in the world.

She went on to write that the Queen may not be the perfect mother-in-law or wife or sister, but she is a great queen. She shared, "She carried forward her father’s dream, saved the crown better than any son could have. We can’t play every role to perfection even if we excel at one should be enough." She has managed to save the crown and deserves to retire like a real queen. Take a look at her tweet here.

She has managed to save the crown and deserves to retire like a real queen.

Reactions to Kangana's views about the queen

Kangana received a lot of mixed reactions to her views on the same. A Twitter user brought to her notice that there are several women monarchs today and it isn't just Queen Elizabeth. He mentioned that some Queens like those of Saudi and Brunei are much more absolute than her. He asked her to check her facts before she tweets. Another user corrected her saying that the UK isn't the only ruling monarch at the moment. She wrote that she loved Kangana's message but added that racism should be addressed regardless.

A Twitter user wrote that she disagrees with what Kangana had to say. She mentioned it is so easy to brush off allegations related to racism when it comes to the monarchs. She added that if one is racist, they have to be abolished regardless of who they are. A follower wrote, "More Power to you" for Kangana. Take a look at the tweets here.

About Meghan Markle's Oprah interview

In her recent interview with Oprah, Meghan said that there were concerns and conversation about her son Archie's skin colour. She did not mention who raised the question as it would be damaging for the family. She also revealed that she didn't want to live anymore as she was struggling to fit in with the Monarchy.