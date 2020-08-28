Kangana Reveals Details Of B'wood Drug Parties, Claims, 'I've Seen How Vulgar It Becomes'

With Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) getting involved in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, sources inform Republic TV that names of 20 top Bollywood stars and politicians allegedly linked to the case are with the investigating agencies. This move came after the leak of Whatsapp chats that showed Rhea allegedly talking about drugs with a few of her associates.

Commenting on the same, Kangana Ranaut in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, claimed that she was once a part of the "high and mighty' club of Bollywood where every other night she attended parties where celebrities indulged in drugs. "Many young actors, my age, they individually snort drugs and do shows. Second, blind items are also being written about these actors. Dealers are the same. Everything is handled in a systematic manner. Their wives also host these parties. It is a different environment altogether. You will find people who only do drugs and indulge in debauchery in such parties," claimed Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut also claimed, "Many governments have helped this Bollywood-drug mafia grow. Same Bollywood-drug mafia involved, they know each other, same dealers and peddlers are involved. Then there is another racket - blind items, where actors have admitted that they consume drugs. These people promote nepotism, many of them do drugs from childhood and then become actors or directors. Many of these actors, I dated one of them — they go to a place, start with a drink & then go on with drugs. It all starts with a drink, then a roll, and then a pill, then they snort - it's a secret sign. These actors, their wives move to houses & do drugs, debauchery is unimaginable. I've seen how vulgar it becomes and things get out of control at these drug parties. Some of the realities are shown in a recent film, but the truth is whitewashed. My question is how can such people be idolized?"

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab on Bollywood's drug reality, says was 'given injections'

Sushant's sister backs Kangana’s protection demand over Bollywood-narcotics link details

Kangana recently took to Twitter and stated that she was willing to help the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, provided she is given protection by the government.

