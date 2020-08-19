Sushant Case: Kangana Hails Leadership Of The Country; Cites Her Fight With B'wood Mafia

Reacting on Supreme Court's order of CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday hailed the leadership of the country. The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave a nod for a CBI probe in the case, but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation.

Speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana cited her own story of opening up against the movie mafias. She further hailed lawyer Ishkaran Bhandar, who has been an early votary of a CBI probe in the matter.

"We need young, determined people like that, who are going to change the face of the country and the kind of leadership we have in the nation, it is so encouraging. I was not scared for my life while speaking out, even though I was fighting that big racket. So we need to Congratulate the leadership and the young warriors of Sushant," said Kangana.

READ: Kangana Ranaut jubilant as SC allows CBI to probe Sushant case; Speaks LIVE with Arnab

'There won't be another Sridevi, Divya Bharti, Disha & Sushant'

Speaking to Republic TV's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut hailed the verdict pronounced by SC and further said that Sushant's case has awakened the people of India. Further citing examples of Sridevi, Divya Bharti, Kangana said that the 'movie mafias' are now scared by the power of people.

"I was following everything, every detail of the case and I want to say that we may have had many individuals who suffered the same like Sushant but now people of India has awaken, no one will face the same fate, like Divya Bharti, Sri Devi, etc. Now they (movie mafias) are scared of the power of people. There will not be another Srivedi, Divya Bharti, Disha or Sushant," the actress said

READ: 'Won't be another Sridevi, Divya, Sushant': Kangana slams Bollywood mafia after SC order

SC's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

READ: Sushant's family issues first statement after SC verdict allowing CBI probe into death

READ: Supreme Court allows CBI probe in Sushant Singh case; Mumbai police told to cooperate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.