Kangana Hails Women-centric Films As Fan Shares Video Of 'Manikarnika' Frenzy In Theater

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is looking forward to the release of her three upcoming women-centric films including Thalaivi, Dhaakad, and Tejas, was recently overwhelmed to hear words of appreciation from a fan. One of the Twitter users shared a video while showing the reaction of the people in theatres during the Manikarnika release. The video showed people standing in long queues outside the theatre in order to watch the film.

Kangana Ranaut shares thoughts on women-centric films

The video was from a theatre in the USA where there were ladies dressed in Maratha outfits while cheering for the actress and her spectacular acting skills in the film. Apart from this, there were women who were even fans who were seen holding Manikarnika placards while clicking pictures outside the multiplex. Kangana who played the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi in the film was overwhelmed to see the response of the people on the film.



While thanking the Twitter user, Kangana shared her thoughts on women-centric films that have never created so much impact on the big screens, unlike her period drama. She also hopes that her three forthcoming films also do wonders on the silver screen. "Thank you .... never in cinemas, a woman-centric film caused such an impact... I am sure Thalaivi, Dhakaad, Tejas will continue the tradition... love to all my fans," the actress tweeted.

Thank you .... never in cinemas a woman centric film caused such an impact... I am sure Thalaivi, Dhakaad, Tejas will continue the tradition... love to all my fans â¤ï¸ https://t.co/VXIRJSYLKF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 15, 2021



The actress who is shooting for her patriotic drama Tejas in the National capital had earlier shared pictures from her meeting with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. "Today after the shoot got an opportunity to meet Honourable Minister Shri @PrakashJavdekar Ji, discussed various issues especially discrimination against women and outsiders in the film Industry. Thank you for your compassion, insight, and guidance, sir," (sic) Kangana wrote on Twitter.

Today after the shoot got an opportunity to meet Honourable Minister Shri @PrakashJavdekar ji, discussed various issues especially discrimination against women and outsiders in the film Industry. Thank you for your compassion, insight and guidance sir ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/U4YAkTj6TQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 10, 2021

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actor was last seen in sports-drama Panga. She has multiple releases in her kitty, including the biopic of late politician Jayalalithaa. In her latest tweet, Ranaut informed her fans and followers that the first half dubbing of Thalaivi is over, and only the second half is left. On Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary, Kangana announced that the film will release on April 23, 2021.

Apart from Thalaivi, Kangana also has an action-packed film Dhaakad in her kitty. She wrapped the shoot for it on February 21, 2021. Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad is touted to be a spy thriller. Along with Ranaut, Divya Dutta and Arjun Rampal will also play pivotal characters in the upcoming film. The film is said to be based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women.