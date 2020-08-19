Kangana Ranaut Highlights Global Support For Sushant Singh, Cites 'emotional Connect'

Kangana Ranaut who had been demanding CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, today hailed the global support for the late actor. The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave a nod for a CBI probe in the case, but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation.

Kangana Ranaut who spoke to Republic TV on July 18 in the Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death case, on Wednesday once again joined Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and highlighted the global support and further hailed Republic's coverage.

On August 8, a billboard of Sushant was put up in California, prompting Shweta to call it a ‘worldwide movement.’ The California State Assembly has also honoured SSR’s work and contribution to society. After California, now Australia also has joined in the movement. 'SSRians’ expressed their support by putting up not one, but seven such billboards in Australia.

"I should congratulate your relentless coverage of Sushant case. Everybody has come together, not only from India, from America, from Melbourne - everyone came together to fight for justice," said Kangana.

Questions ‘PK’ Co-star Aamir Khan’s Silence

Raising questions on Aamir Khan, who has worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in a blockbuster film 'PK', Kangana said, "No one from Bollywood asked for a CBI probe — it works like an entire gang. Aamir Khan worked with Sushant in 'PK' but he didn't raise his voice."

She added, "So, Anushka will also not raise her voice. And it goes on. You don't have a word to say for a colleague who has died. What are they scared of? Now also only a few are speaking out, rest are still in hiding."

SC's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed. The Supreme Court has also directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation. The orders were dictated by Justice Hrishikesh Roy.

