Kangana In Delhi For 'Tejas' To Janhvi Kapoor Getting Upset: Catch Upon Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut landed in Delhi to film Tejas to Janhvi Kapoor gets upset after her staffer misbehaves with a fan, many celebrities made headlines today.

kangana ranaut

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Kangana Ranaut reaching Delhi to shoot Tejas to Janhvi Kapoor getting upset over the staffer's behaviour at the airport, many events made headlines on March 9, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Kangana Ranaut lands in Delhi to shoot Tejas

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to inform her fans and followers that she has landed in Delhi to shoot her upcoming film Tejas. She wrote that there is a lot of work she has to get done in the next few days. She further said that she is looking forward to gorge on some street food as well. 

Janhvi Kapoor upset with her staffer 

Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about how upset she was after her staffer ill-treated one of her fans at the Mumbai airport. The person approached Janhvi to click a selfie with her but did not have his mask on. This did not sit well with the actor's security and they pushed the person. Later, Janhvi did oblige him with a selfie. 

Genelia D'Souza updates fans of her recovery with the viral pawri meme

Genelia D'Souza took to Instagram to share a fun video to inform her fans of her recovery from her skating injury. She pointed at herself and said 'Ye hum hai' (This is me), 'Ye humari skating hai' (This is my skating) and 'Ye humari recovery ho rahi hai' (This is how I am recovering). In the caption of the post, Genelia wrote that she wanted to learn skating so that she could be inspirational to her children. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sunny Leone's fun dance video

Sunny Leone took to her Instagram to share a fun dance video wherein she is dancing atop a platform massager. In the caption of the video, she encouraged women to be their ownself 'unapologetically'. She is dancing to Nicki Minaj's popular track Anaconda

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mehreen Pirzadaa's engagement 

Telugu actor Mehreen Pirzadaa is going to get engaged to Congress leader Bhavya Bishnoi, the son of Bhajan Lal, former Chief Minister of Haryana. The engagement will take place on March 12 in the Alila fort of Jaipur. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures of the pre-engagement festivities. 

Image courtesy- @kanganaranaut and @janhvikapoor Instagram

 

 

