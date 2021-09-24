Kangana Lauds Nawazuddin; Ajay Devgn's Son's B'day; Parineeti Croons Track: B'wood Recap

Emmy Awards 2021: Kangana Ranaut Lauds Nawazuddin Siddiqui As He Bags Nomination

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced the nominees for the International Emmys on Thursday. With a total of 44 nominees spanning across 11 categories, Indian celebrities accounted for three nominations. Among them was Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor for his role in the Netflix series, Serious Men. Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram account on Friday to congratulate the actor on the occasion.

Ajay Devgn Poses With Son Yug In Throwback Pic From Their 'short September Break'

Superstar Ajay Devgn, who celebrated his son Yug's 11th birthday in the Maldives recently, uploaded a throwback picture of the duo, reminiscing his 'short September break'. The actor was accompanied by his son and the latter's cousins as they embarked to the island nation earlier this month, with Ajay shooting Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Hailing it as one of the 'many defining moments' the actor's recent upload showcases the father-son duo were seated comfortably as they enjoyed the ocean views.

Parineeti Chopra Croons 'Kalank' Title Track With Brother; Impresses Varun Dhawan

Apart from impressing fans with her acting prowess, actor Parineeti Chopra was a complete surprise package with her singing talent. The actor who had crooned Teri Metti's title track, recently left her fans stunned again after she crooned Kalank's title track with her brother Shivang Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra Inspires Parineeti's Latest 'sunburnt' Pic From Maldives, Former Reacts

Actor Priyanka Chopra has inspired her cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra's latest look in a photo from her beach vacation on Friday, September 24. Parineeti has recently jetted off to the Maldives with her parents and brother Shivang Chopra. In the latest post, she has shared a stunning photo of herself wherein she can be seen flaunting her toned body wearing a red monokini. She captioned the post as, “Sunburnt.”

Dia Mirza Says 'it Was Tough' After She Steps Out To Work Leaving Newborn Son, Pens Note

Actor Dia Mirza, who recently welcomed baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi home, after he was in the NICU for four months, stepped out for work for the very first time leaving her son behind. The actor who was out merely for four hours took to Instagram and explained how it was a ‘tough task’. In a special note addressed partially to her son, Dia thanked her team for managing things well.

