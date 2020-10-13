Kangana moved by fans' gift after demolition row, says, 'it'll enhance divinity of temple'

Fans are known to be extremely passionate about their favourite stars. Apart from seeking their attention and showering love, they get extremely affected whenever the celebrities are stressed or face difficulties. That was the case for Kangana Ranaut’s fans, who tried to cheer the actor up in a special manner after the demolition at her property in Mumbai.

READ: Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' Choreographer Brindha Lauds Actor, Calls Her Wonderful Artist

Kangana fans’ special gesture

Kangana Ranaut’s fans sent her idols of Ram, Sita and Lakshman, and other gifts to express their solidarity with her over the property demolition row.

She also shared a snap of a handwritten letter, where they had written, that ‘truth always triumphs over lies’ and that she had ‘lost a lot’, but gained the ‘love and trust of the nation.’ As the festival of Dussehra approached, the fans collectively decided to gift her the ‘Ramayan and Ram Darbar’ idols to lift her spirits up. ‘Ram also sacrificed a lot to become Shri Ram,” they wrote as they wished peace and color in her life.

READ:Kangana Ranaut Takes Note Of Ira Khan's Confession, Says 'traditional Family Is Important'

मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ में पहली फ़िल्म अयोध्या की घोषणा हुई, यह मेरे लिए एक इमारत नहीं राम मंदिर ही है, आज वहाँ बाबर आया है, आज इतिहास फिर खुद को दोहराएगा राम मंदिर फिर टूटेगा मगर याद रख बाबर यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा, जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KvY9T0Nkvi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

The National Award winner shared that her fans and friends were pained over the illegal demolition’ of her house and being moved by their ‘collective gesture.’The Tanu Weds Manu star had earlier compared the demolition of her property to that of the destruction of a temple and that it will ‘rise like Ram Mandir’ now she wrote that the idols will ‘enhance the beauty and divinity’ of her ‘temple.’ Highlighting that the ‘temple’ was ‘brutally broken’, she stated that such gestures will remind her about there being more kindness in the world than cruelty.

My fans/friends were pained to see the illegal demolition of my house, this collective gesture of theirs has moved me,these idols will enhance the beauty and divinity of my temple which was brutally broken will always remind me there is more kindness in the world than cruelty ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ViBleaBcxg — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020

Kangana’s property demolition

A portion of Kangana’s home-cum-office of her production house Manikarnika Films at Pali Hill in Bandra was demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation under controversial circumstances on September 9. The actor had been on her way from Manali when the drama unfolded after the BMC pasted a 24-hour stop-work notice citing ‘illegal alterations’ and going ahead with the demolition moments before she reached. The action was conducted amid her face-off with Shiv Sena and Maharashtra government over her statements on the Sushant Singh Rajput case and alleged drug consumption by Bollywood.

The matter is now underway in the Bombay High Court as Kangana sought Rs 2 crore compensation for the damage, while the BMC stuck to its guns. On October 5, the court closed all arguments and reserved its verdict.

READ:Kangana Ranaut Unsparing On Uddhav Govt Over Mumbai Powercut; Takes Sharp 'meanwhile' Jibe

READ:Kangana Ranaut Praises Salma Hayek's Post On Goddess Lakshmi; Slams 'unfortunate Souls'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.