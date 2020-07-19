Subramanian Swamy Praises Kangana Ranaut After Interview With Arnab; Offers Legal Help

Less than 24 hours of Kangana Ranaut's interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami where the Queen actor revealed that she was being summoned by Mumbai Police for interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, Senior BJP leader & Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy has offered her legal assistance. The Rajya Sabha MP called Kangana Ranaut "bold and courageous" and said she needs to be legally protected.

'Kangana is bold & courageous'

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Swamy said, "Since the investigation began, the police is summoning many people but I was a bit surprised to see that they summoned Kangana to the police station to question her. Now, the person is always entitled to a lawyer, so I made sure that she does not feel alone in the police station given the fact the '3 Khan Musketeers' are on the rampage and are making all kinds of attempts to overpower people."

"Therefore, you needed a lawyer who is committed to the cause. I do not think of anyone better than Ishkaran Singh Bhandari. I have not spoken to him about it yet but if she wants a lawyer at all, she would welcome Ishkaran. I can offer legal assistance to her because she is bold and courageous and she has given an interview to your channel too. She's placed her record with great clarity. She needs to be legally protected and to make sure no unfairness is meted out to her, I think she should have a lawyer by her side," he added.

Soon after Dr Swamy's statement, Ishkaran Singh Bhandari put out a tweet saying that if Kangana Ranaut wants any legal support on her statements to Police, he is willing to provide it.

Dr @Swamy39 has already said, if @KanganaTeam wants any legal support on her statements to Police, I am willing to provide it. https://t.co/gGqkdZPYna — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 19, 2020

Dr Swamy writes to PM Modi

Meanwhile, Dr Subramanian Swamy, last week, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. The letter states how 'big Bollywood names are trying to cover up the death'. Ishkaran Bhandari, advocate and political columnist, shared a video on his Twitter handle explaining why a CBI investigation was needed.

Dr @Swamy39 letter to @narendramodi for CBI investigation for full & Transparent Justice to Sushant Singh Rajput.



He will the explain it at 4 pm in easy language for non lawyers-



Link- https://t.co/JZAZwSOfRs pic.twitter.com/mwY5jHF0dG — Ishkaran Singh Bhandari (@ishkarnBHANDARI) July 15, 2020

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab

Kangana Ranaut made sensational revelations as she spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami, especially in the context of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and the claims of Bollywood groupism having contributed. The Manikarnika star did not mince her words in calling the Sushant Singh Rajput's death ‘murder’, blaming big producers, while hitting out at the ‘movie mafia’ for ‘systematically sabotaging’ the Chhichhore star's career.

The three-time National Award winner also questioned the investigation in the case. Questioning the summoning of veteran filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shekhar Kapur, she urged that four names be summoned in the case.

"I am not saying that anyone wanted Sushant to die, but definitely doomed. These people are emotional vultures. They want to see people lynch themselves. Why is Mumbai Police not summoning the 'powerful four'? Kangana also stated that she was ready to return her Padma Shri if she could not prove her claims in Sushant case.

