Kangana Opens Up About Coming To Mumbai With Rs 500: 'Agar Main Phirse Barbaad Ho Jaun...'

Kangana Ranaut recently finished filming her much-awaited film 'Emergency' and marked the occasion with a celebration on Wednesday. Kangana, who also directed the film, will portray the lead role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the political drama. At the 'Emergency' wrap-up bash, the media asked her about reportedly mortgaging all her property to complete the project.

On January 21, Kangana announced the completion of filming for 'Emergency', but in an Instagram post, she revealed that the experience was not without challenges. She spoke about the difficulties of filming in various locations across the country, including Assam, and stated that she had to mortgage all her properties to finance the film, which she is also producing.

Clips of Kangana discussing her mortgage were shared on paparazzi and fan pages on social media where she told reporters: "Main jo kam than leti hoon usko anjam de kar hi rahti hoon. Mere liye ye koi badi baat nahi hai. Ek minute mein main koi bhi decision leti hoon, lekin mere liye woh zyada ho gaya tha ki shooting ke time pe banks ke chakkar lagana, evaluations karni, phir humari shooting bhi ruk rahi thi. Yeh mere liye thoda sa hectic tha, lekin koi bhi cheese daun pe lagana mere liye bohut bada koi decision nahi hai (I always accomplish a task if I set out to do something. Mortgaging all my property to complete 'Emergency' is not a big deal for me as I take big decisions within minutes. The only struggle was visiting banks constantly during the shoot, which also hampered our work)."

The 'Manikarnika' actor reminisced about her early days in Bollywood and stated that she did not attach any importance to 'possessions' and that she had the capability to start over if she lost all her properties after the release of the film. Kangana said, "Main iss sheher mein Rs 500 leke ayi thi aur main phir se agar puri tarha se barbad ho jati hoon toh main phirse pure tarha se khadi ho sakti hoon, mujh mein itna confidence aur itni himmat hai. Mere liye koi mayne nahi rakhte hai possessions. (I came to Mumbai with only Rs 500, so even if I am completely ruined, I have the confidence and strength to stand up on my feat once again. Possessions hold no meaning for me)."

'Emergency' is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 20, 2023. In the movie, Anupam Kher will play the role of the late Jayaprakash Narayan, known for leading the opposition against Indira Gandhi in the mid-1970s. Mahima Chaudhry will portray the role of Pupul Jayakar, who was Indira Gandhi's friend and confidant. The film also features prominent roles by Vishak Nair, Satish Kaushik, Milind Soman, and Shreyas Talpade.