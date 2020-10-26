Kangana Posts Video On CM Uddhav's Comments, Asks 'you Compared India To Pak, No Outrage?'

Kangana Ranaut has come down heavily on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his barbs at the actor in Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally on Sunday. She slammed the leader for using the term ‘namak haraam’ (one who bites the hand that feeds) in reference to her and for saying ‘Ganja fields were in your state’. The Tanu Weds Manu star also slammed the politician for ‘comparing India to Pakistan’ over his statement about Bharatiya Janata Party's COVID-19 vaccine promise in Bihar election manifesto and asked why the ‘saviours of constitution’ did not raise their voice on it in the way they had over her 'PoK' analogy to Mumbai.

Posting a video on Twitter, Kangana was heard saying, "Uddhav Thackeray, you abused me in your speech yesterday by calling me ‘namak haraam’. Previously too, lot of people from Sonia Sena have abused me with derogatory terms, threatened to attack me, but none of the ‘thekedaars’ (contractors) of women empowerment raised their voice.”

Thackeray on Sunday was quoted as saying "Those who don’t even get proper food in their state, come here, make money and then become namak-haram by comparing Mumbai with PoK & defame the state, its leaders and the police department. We all are proud of Mumbai police". His comment had been in reference to Kangana making the ‘PoK’ analogy when she was threatened not to return to the city amid her attack at the government over the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Kangana had also made headlines for accusing most of the Bollywood stars of consuming drugs. In reference to this, Thackeray was quoted as saying, “Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere – they are painting such a picture. They don’t know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja. Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra.”

Referring to this attack, she said, “In the same speech, you attacked Himachal, which was the birthplace of Ma Parvati and she is known as Himachal Putri and the area is known as Lord Shiva's karmbhoomi and is also called dev bhoomi and locals stll feel their aura in the the place. You have made an insulting comment on Himachal, being a CM, you have brought the whole state down because you are upset with one girl and that girl is of your son’s age.”

Defending her ‘PoK’ comment, Kangana brought out Thackeray's statement asking if other parts of India had become ‘Pakistan or Bangladesh’ as BJP announced COVID-19 vaccines in its manifesto for the Bihar elections.

She then said, "CM, you were upset at me, when after being threatened, I made the ‘PoK’ comparison to Mumbai because ‘Azaad Kashmir’ slogans were raised there and your ‘Sonia Sena’ had defended it then. That time a lot of saviours of the Constitution had come forward. But in your same speech yesterday, you compared India to Pakistan. However. those constitution saviours won’t come forward to outrage over it, because they are not being given any money."

She continued, "The so-called deshbhakts won’t support you. They say if you talk about the country or work towards its betterment, they will ask what favour would they get, and say we don’t have money nor do we take. But to harm the country, they are being paid money. The saviours of Constitiutuon won’t raise their voice on a working CM abusing a woman."

Kangana concluded, "All I want to say that politics comes and goes, you are only a government servant, the people of Maharashtra do not resonate with you. They are not happy with you. The ones who lose respect, can’t gain it back."

