Kangana Questions 'international Funding' In Farm Stir; Speaks On Role Of 'Poetic Justice'

While speaking to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on the Nation Wants to Know, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut tore into environmentalist Greta Thunberg's 'Toolkit to Protest' document in detail, discussing how the pages held a massive plan aimed at breaking apart India.

"This big revelation that has come our way, defaming the nation would be a very polite way to describe this. This is a brutal attempt to break up India. It's god's blessing that Greta Thunberg, by accident owing to her condition or something committed this mistake. This is such a big conspiracy. From the day this protest started, I have been saying this is not an agitation by farmers, it is a conspiracy. The brands I endorse also sent me ultimatums that don't call farmers 'terrorists', I lost about Rs 12-15 crore worth such brands. Every day I get summons and cases against me, but today I have proof in my hands by this environmentalist on this so-called farmer protest," said Kangana.

'International Funding' in farmer protests

Highlighting the role of an organization named 'Poetic Justice' and its attempts to mass mobilize people across the globe for the farmer protests, Kangana said, "Poetic Justice, which is a foundation that has started this movement is giving funds to people internationally from London and other places. They are urging people to gather at their respective places. This is a terroristic movement that has begun since September."

"Poetic Justice, which is funding the movement, his founder is based in Canada but in India, his head called Dhaliwal has written this- 'I am a Khalistani, you may not know about me because Khalistan is an idea, it is a living breathing movement. A movement towards independent Punjab.' This man is heading the movement. Similarly, Rihanna who is an American pop star was silent when such a big attack was carried out on their own government (Capitol Hill). She must have charged Rs 100 crore or so for tweeting on farmer protest. Where is all this money coming from? Greta, who is a young kid, being pushed in front, as the face, she is being used. India's real masterstroke was the documents she leaked," added Kangana.

Kangana also spoke about how certain code words were used in the document. "They write here that we have to completely finish of Yoga and Chai from India. These seem like code-words to me. For the Prime Minister or other people. Otherwise, what do the Laws have to do with Yoga and Chai?"

