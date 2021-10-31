Kangana Rananut Offers Tribute To 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 146th birth anniversary, actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and paid her tribute. Kangana remembered and paid tribute to him, honouring his achievements and sacrifices for the country. Kangana in her note mentioned that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was the one who ‘put broken pieces together' and constructed a unified India. She penned the note along with a throwback monochrome picture of the leader.

While honouring Sardar Patel's work, the Manikarnika star wrote, “Today is the birth anniversary of the Iron man who put broken pieces of land and spirit together and unified India. Also humbly and happily let go of well deserved Prime Minister chair on Gandhi Ji’s insistence because he felt Nehru speaks better English. #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel! #NationalUnityDay.”

Kangana Ranaut pens tribute on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary

Meanwhile, India celebrates the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', on Sunday with President Ram Nath Kovind paying floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the 'National Unity Day' parade at Kevadia's Statue of Unity where many ceremonies were held. On the special occasion, the Olympic bronze-winning men's hockey team, twenty-three Olympic, Asian, and Commonwealth Games medal winners participated in a parade at Kevadia.

During the ceremonial parade, 75 cyclists from ITBP, SSB, CISF, CRPF, and BSF have travelled around 9,000 kilometers from various parts of the country and 101 motorcyclists who have travelled to Kevadia after covering around 9,200 km also took part. Born on October 31, 1875, at Nadiad in Gujarat, Patel was India’s first Home Minister who is credited for the merger of over 560 states into the Union of India. The Modi-led government has been observing Patel’s birth anniversary as ‘Ekta Diwas’ or National Unity Day since 2014.

The National Unity Day is celebrated to honour and mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s dedication towards serving and unifying India. Today, on the occasion, Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of 'National Unity Day' addressed the nation and hailed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity. The Union Home Minister participated in the function in Kevadia -- took the oath and paid floral tribute at the Statue of Unity before the parade began.

IMAGE: Instagram/KanganaRananut/Twitter/Milindeora