Kangana Ranaut Accompanies Nephew On Latter's First Day Of School, Pens Sweet Note For Him

Actor Kangana Ranaut is an avid social media user who often gives her fans and followers a glimpse into her personal life, while occasionally sharing posts featuring her time with her nephew Prithvi, who is the son of Rangoli Chandel. The actor headed to her Instagram handle on March 10 and posted a few pictures from her nephew's first day of school as she penned down a heartwarming note for him on his big day. Notably, the actor is currently gearing up for her OTT debut with the reality show Lock Upp, in which, she will feature as the host.

Kangana Ranaut wishes her nephew on his first day of school

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media account on Thursday to pen down a sweet note as her nephew began his first day of school. She shared an adorable picture of him in his new uniform as she wished him the best for his first day at school. He was seen in a navy blue blazer and white shirt as he gave the camera the peace sign and grinned from ear to ear. The Thalaivii actor also shared a picture of herself and her nephew and wrote, "As I leave for Mumbai, delighted to see him off on the first day of his school." She then went on to share a picture in which she is seen holding the youngster's hand as she makes a quirky face for the camera and hailed him for not being nervous at all.

Here are the pictures from Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story

This is not the first time the actor has shared pictures with her nephew online as she earlier shared glimpses of the duo's visit to a water park together. She mentioned that she is 'not a water person,' but enjoyed her time there as he nephew loves the water. She wrote, "A day with my kiddie….. in a water park ha ha I am not a water person at all and he loves water but I enjoyed it maybe because he was so thrilled to be there …… I guess that’s what love is about "

What's next on Kangana Ranaut's work front

The actor is currently gearing up for the release of her spy thriller Dhaakad, which is scheduled to hit the big screen on May 27, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. The actor will also be seen sharing the screen with Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Saswata Chatterjee, who will also play pivotal roles in the much-awaited flick. Ranaut will also be seen in Tejas, in which she will take on the role of an Air Force pilot. The film is slated to hit the big screens on October 5, 200. The Bollywood actor also turned producer for the forthcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru, which stars Nawazuddin Siddique and Avneet Kaur in lead roles.

