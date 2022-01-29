Kangana Ranaut Advises Fans To Get Their Vitamin Levels Checked Amid Pandemic; Here's Why

The COVID-19 pandemic is not over yet and with new variants of Coronavirus being found frequently, it has become utmost necessary to stay safe. Having nutritious meals and regular exercise are some practices that are even advised by doctors to stay healthy amid the pandemic. Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut recently suggested some measures to stay fit and healthy in such trying times. She asked her followers to follow a healthy lifestyle and stay careful.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut recently asked her fans to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic and penned some measures to stay healthy. At first, she suggested her fans to get their vitamin D3 and B12 levels tested and start taking supplements for the same (as per their doctor's advice). The Queen star wrote, "All those who have had covid or the vaccine please check your vitamin D3 and B12 levels, start these supplements on strengthening your body and organs..." The actor further mentioned the benefits of yoga and meditation and asked her fans to add them to their daily routine. She also asked her fans to take care of themselves and their bodies. She wrote, "Through Yoga, daily walks or any other form of exercise that you do, add meditation or pranayam to it... You may not know what your body is struggling with unless it's tested by work, circumstances or situations... take care of yourself."

Kangana reveals how Yoga helped her entire family

This is not the first time Kangana has asked her fans to stay safe and suggested some measures to switch to a healthier lifestyle. The actor often promotes yoga and shares its health benefits. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the actor opened up about her and her family's yoga journey. She revealed how Yoga helped her mother lead a healthier and disease-free life and saved her father's knees which were damaged after excessive walking. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "Mother was diagnosed with diabetes , thyroid and high level of cholesterol(600) doctor said we need to do an open heart surgery for her cause there might be blockage, I told mother with tears in my eyes give me 2 months of your life please I can’t let them open your heart, she trusted me and eventually I succeeded in my persistent pursuit today she has no meditation, no illness she is healthiest and fittest in the family." "With excessive walking Papa had damaged his knees that time I got an opportunity and converted him to an ardent practitioner of Yoga, he even jogs now, today I can say with proud that biggest gift that I gave to my family is Yoga," she added.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut