Kangana Ranaut Advocates Women's Freedom To Dress As They Like; 'Entirely Her Business'

Actor Kangana Ranaut recently penned a powerful message about letting women dress up as they like, emphasising that what a female wears is 'entirely her business'.

The actor shared pictures of her dressed in a white net top with thin straps and matching trousers as she advocated the choice while also calling out those commenting recklessly on a woman's outfit.

Kangana Ranaut pens a powerful note on letting women dress as they want

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the Emergency actor shared two glimpses of herself flaunting her all-white look. In the caption, she mentioned, “Just emphasising on the fact that what a woman wears or forgets to wear is entirely her business… None of your business.” She continued, "I think I made the point, I can go to the office now… bye.” Take a look.

In another Instagram story, Kangana posted a picture with her Dhaakad helmer Razneesh Ghai, wishing the director on his birthday. Alongside the picture from Dhaakad's party last year, Kangana wrote, "Happy birthday chief Razneesh Ghai."

More on Kangana Ranaut's upcoming political drama Emergency

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her much-awaited film Emergency, in which she will be stepping into the shoes of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The movie also stars Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Shreyas Talpade as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram and more.

In an earlier conversation, Kangana discussed why Emergency is an important project. She said, "Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience. Since the teaser has dropped, it's been trending at number 1, it has taken the nation by storm and it is a validation of the fact that this is what people are starved for."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KANGANARANAUT)