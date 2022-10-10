Last Updated:

Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday & Sonam Wish Rekha On Birthday With Throwback Memories

On Rekha's birthday today, stars like Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday and more extended their heartfelt wishes with special social media posts.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Kangana Ranaut

IMAGE: Instagram/AnanyaPanday/KanganaPanday/LegendaryRekha


From Salam-e-Ishq Meri Jaan to In Aankhon Ki Masti, veteran actor Rekha has been mesmerising fans with her beauty and impeccable acting since 1970.

The actor who rang on her 68th birthday today has a successful career spanning about 50 years. Rekha's elegance and mystique aura has increased her popularity over the years. 

On her birthday today, Bollywood divas penned special greetings for the legendary actor while praying for her well-being. Stars like Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kangana Ranaut, and others, sent their love to the star on her special day. 

READ | Deepika, Rekha, and Alia stun in white in unseen pic from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' screening

Bollywood stars wish Rekha on birthday

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is an avid fan of the iconic actor has often expressed her fondness for the stalwart. The Tanu Weds Manu star shared a video montage of Rekha's old films on her Instagram story and wrote, "Wishing my favourite Rekha Ji, a very happy birthday" along with a heart emoticon. 

READ | Janhvi Kapoor dances on Rekha's iconic song ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’; Shanaya Kapoor reacts

Ananya shared throwback pictures of herself and the veteran actor as she fangirled over her. In one of the pictures, Ananya can be seen held in Rekha's arms while posing for the camera. The other picture seemed to be clicked recently where Rekha can be seen posing with Ananya with her hand on the Student of the Year 2 actor's shoulder. 

READ | Veteran actor Rekha to be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi'? Details Inside

"Then and now – forever a fan girl. Happy birthday to the ultimate queen Rekha Ji," Ananya wrote. Sonam Kapoor reposted a fan page story on her Instagram where in a throwback picture, both the stars can be seen posing at an event. 

READ | Mani Ratnam says he wanted Rekha to play Nandini in his period drama instead of Aishwarya

The versatile actor, Rekha is the daughter of veteran Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan and Telugu actor Pushpavalli. At the age of 12, she made her debut in the Telugu film, Rangula Ratnam. She made her acting debut in Bollywood as a lead in Sawan Badhon. She has starred in several films since then, giving acclaimed performances in films like Ghar, Khubsoorat, Umraao Jaan, and Silsila among others that earned her fame overnight. Apart from her acting prowess, the actor is also the recipient of the Padam Shri award in the year 2010, for her contribution to Indian cinema over the years. 

IMAGE: Instagram/AnanyaPanday/KanganaPanday/LegendaryRekha

First Published:
COMMENT