Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday & Sonam Wish Rekha On Birthday With Throwback Memories

From Salam-e-Ishq Meri Jaan to In Aankhon Ki Masti, veteran actor Rekha has been mesmerising fans with her beauty and impeccable acting since 1970.

The actor who rang on her 68th birthday today has a successful career spanning about 50 years. Rekha's elegance and mystique aura has increased her popularity over the years.

On her birthday today, Bollywood divas penned special greetings for the legendary actor while praying for her well-being. Stars like Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kangana Ranaut, and others, sent their love to the star on her special day.

Bollywood stars wish Rekha on birthday

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is an avid fan of the iconic actor has often expressed her fondness for the stalwart. The Tanu Weds Manu star shared a video montage of Rekha's old films on her Instagram story and wrote, "Wishing my favourite Rekha Ji, a very happy birthday" along with a heart emoticon.

Ananya shared throwback pictures of herself and the veteran actor as she fangirled over her. In one of the pictures, Ananya can be seen held in Rekha's arms while posing for the camera. The other picture seemed to be clicked recently where Rekha can be seen posing with Ananya with her hand on the Student of the Year 2 actor's shoulder.

"Then and now – forever a fan girl. Happy birthday to the ultimate queen Rekha Ji," Ananya wrote. Sonam Kapoor reposted a fan page story on her Instagram where in a throwback picture, both the stars can be seen posing at an event.

The versatile actor, Rekha is the daughter of veteran Tamil actor Gemini Ganesan and Telugu actor Pushpavalli. At the age of 12, she made her debut in the Telugu film, Rangula Ratnam. She made her acting debut in Bollywood as a lead in Sawan Badhon. She has starred in several films since then, giving acclaimed performances in films like Ghar, Khubsoorat, Umraao Jaan, and Silsila among others that earned her fame overnight. Apart from her acting prowess, the actor is also the recipient of the Padam Shri award in the year 2010, for her contribution to Indian cinema over the years.

IMAGE: Instagram/AnanyaPanday/KanganaPanday/LegendaryRekha