Kangana Ranaut And Ankita Lokhande Celebrate Friendship Day With Throwback Video; Watch

Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut are often seen praising each other's work ever since the duo starred together in the movie Manikarnika. Recently on the occasion of friendship day, Ankita took to her Instagram and shared a throwback video of the duo dancing together.

Ankita Lokhande and Kangana Ranaut celebrate friendship day

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram and shared a throwback video of herself and Kangan Ranaut dancing. Lokhande tagged Kangana and wished her a 'Happy friendship day'. The Thalaivi actor reposted the video on her Instagram and wrote "Happy Friendship day dear one." Kangana had also recently taken to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Ankita from the set of her upcoming show Pavitra Rishta 2 and wrote, “All the best @lokhandeankita can’t wait to watch the new season of #pavitrarishta.”

Kangana Ranaut in 'Dhaakad'

Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen in the action thriller movie Dhaakad. Talking about her character Agni from the movie, the actress said that Agni was her depiction of Bhairavi, the goddess of death. She wrote, "They call her Agni, the brave one #dhaakad I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #dhaakad."

In another post, Ranaut compared her action scenes too with that of Gal Gaddot and also compared her acting skills to Meryl Streep. Sharing clips from her films Thalaivi and Dhaakad, the actress wrote, "The kind of range I display as a performer no other actress on this globe has that right now, I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot #Thalaivi #Dhaakad."

Kangana Ranaut to star and direct Indira Gandhi's biopic

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and announced that she would play the role of Indira Gandhi in her biopic titled Emergency. The actress revealed that along with acting she will also be directing the movie. Kangana earlier stepped in the director's shoe for her movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actress took to Instagram and wrote "Every character is a beautiful beginning of a new journey, today we started the journey of #Emergency #Indira with the body, face scans, and casts to get the look right. Many amazing artists get together to bring one’s vision alive on screen…. This one will be very special."

Image: Ankita Lokhande's Instagram and PTI

