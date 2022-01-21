Kangana Ranaut & Anushka Remember Late Star Sushant Singh Rajput On Birth Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput is being fondly remembered by his fans, family members as well as film industry colleagues on his birth anniversary today, January 21. The Kai Po Che star, who would've turned 36 if he were alive, passed away in an unfortunate turn of events on June 14, 2020.

The late actor was remembered by his PK co-star Anushka Sharma, Shuddh Desi Romance actor Vaani Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut as well as his close friend Siddharth Gupta among others. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti also shared an emotional clip encapsulating the actor's on-screen and off-screen journey.

Bollywood celebs remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, January 21, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Sushant and wrote, “In remembrance.” In a similar way, Vaani also shared the late actor's picture and wrote, "Remembering you on your birthday." Take a look.

Even Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about the actor post his demise shared a throwback glimpse of Sushant and mentioned, "Happy birthday to this star in the sky'. Also pouring in a remembrance message was his close friend and actor Siddharth Gupta. He shared a video montage encapsulating the duo's fun moments and echoing the message "Sushant is an idea that will live on forever." In the caption, he wrote, "Living the idea. Brother am at it, Taking your thoughts ahead. Just sharing a little edit @sid_myeuphoria made for your birthday. Happy birthday my alien brother. Thanks for all the lessons on life and ways of life. Till its time."

Sushant's sister Shweta shared a video, where he can be seen in his on-screen avatars, as well as reaping joys of the things that he loved the most- singing, spending time with his family members among other things. It ended with a message that read "We Love you Sushant. 'As long as you were I was, Now just in my memories I come alive.' Legacy lives on."

The trailblazing actor, who began his career in the entertainment industry with TV shows, has delivered memorable performances in films like MS Dhoni - The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kai Po Che, and Chhichhore among others.

Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut/@anushkasharma, PTI