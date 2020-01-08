Kangana Ranaut And Jassie Gill Dance To The Title Track Of 'Panga' In Pune

Kangana Ranaut is all geared up for her upcoming movie Panga. The actor has been doing rounds of promotions for her movie throughout various cities in India. Ranaut was recently spotted dancing on the title track of the movie in Pune.

Kangana grooves on Panga

Kangana Ranaut attended an event in Pune alongside her co-star from the movie, Jassie Gill. The singers of the song Panga Shankar Mahadevan and Harshdeep Kaur were also present at the event. Shankar and Harshdeep gave a live performance of the song Panga. Jassie Gill gets up to dance on the groovy music of the song and Kangana also joins in. The students in the audience are also seen enjoying and dancing to the song.

Kangana Ranaut can be seen happily dancing on the title track of her film. Shankar and Harshdeep have completely enchanted the audience with their voices and the two are also enjoying and dancing as they sing the song. Kangana and Jassie can be seen dancing hand in hand with the director of the movie Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Shankar Mahadevan's son Siddharth Mahadevan is also present and can be seen singing along with his father. Loy Mendonsa can be seen clapping on the stage as he enjoys the title track too.

The movie Panga will see Kangana Ranaut in the role of a struggling mother who goes back to playing kabaddi competitively. The movie is inspired by the story of a kabaddi player from India who has played at the national level. The movie traces the story of how Jaya Nigam, played by Ranaut, will struggle to fight stereotypes and show her triumphs. Jassie Gill will be playing the role of her supportive husband Prashant Nigam. The movie will show how it is important to have the love and support of your family in order to be successful. Panga will be releasing in theatres on January 24, 2020.

