Kangana Ranaut And Sister Rangoli Pose Alongside Aunt Donning Their Uncle's Caps, See Pic

On Thursday morning, July 30, actor Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Instagram to share a family picture. In it, Kangana and Rangoli can be seen posing with military caps. As explained by the actor's sister, the picture was taken at their uncle's house who was a former serviceman. Take a look at Rangoli Chandel's Instagram.

In this Instagram picture, Kangana Ranaut can be spotted donning a dark brownish pantsuit. She clubbed the formal outfit with a white shirt. She also sported a pair of black sandals. On the other hand, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel wore a simple black tee layered with a green bummer jacket. She paired the tee and jacket with denim pants. Here, the Judgementall Hai Kya actor and her sister posed with their aunt in a room filled with caps.

In the caption, she wrote: Pahadi anglesðŸ‘¼, at Bua ji house our Phupha ji is an ex serviceman, posing with his caps ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ™Jai Hind ..

Several Kangana Ranaut's fans commented on the Instagram post. While some dropped cute comments, many of them showered the section with hearts and kisses emoji. One of the users wrote, "Strong ðŸ’ªwomens". "Good to see you all..Kangana you are the lioness..", a user added. A fan account commented, "Himachal Waali , Haaye re badi pyaari ðŸ˜â¤ï¸", while one of the fans commented, "I am with you and your sister until my last breath. Love you all your family. Buddha bless you all ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ™ðŸ¼". Check out the screengrab from Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel's picture comments.

Image source: Rangoli Chandel Instagram comment section

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Panga. This is a sports drama film starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassi Gill, Richa Chadda and Neena Gupta. The film premises a life journey of a kabaddi player. The sports drama received critical acclaim. On the box office front, the film grossed â‚¹41.71 crores.

What's next for Kangana?

For Kangana's next ventures, she has many films in her kitty. Firstly, she will be seen portraying Jayalalithaa in her biography Thalaivi. It is helmed by A.L. Vijay. Kangana Ranaut has also been roped in for Dhaakad and Tejas. While Dhaakad is expected in 2020, Tejas will hit the screens by 2021.

