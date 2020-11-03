Kangana Ranaut & Sister Rangoli Summoned Again By Mumbai Police After Multi-section FIR

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday again issued summons to Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel and have asked them to be present before it next week. Kangana Ranaut has been summoned on November 10 whereas Rangoli Chandel has been asked to visit the police station on November 11 to record her statement in connection to an FIR registered against them keeping with court orders on allegations that they tried to create a divide between communities through social media posts.

Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli

The Mumbai Police had summoned actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel on October 26 and 27 in a sedition case. The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate's court had ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, which referred to Ranaut and her sister's tweets and other statements.

The Bandra Police had subsequently registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention), the police official said.

In the complaint submitted before the court, Sayyed had alleged that Ranaut has been defaming Bollywood for the last two months by calling it a "hub of nepotism", "favouritism", etc, through her tweets and television interviews. She also tweeted "very objectionable" comments, which not only hurt his religious sentiments but also the feelings of many artistes and she was trying to divide artists on communal lines, the complainant had alleged.

READ | Kangana Ranaut calls CM Uddhav 'worst product of nepotism' over his 'namak haram' comment

READ | Kangana Ranaut & sister Rangoli Chandel summoned by Mumbai Police on October 26 & 27

The complaint had alleged that Rangoli Chandel had also made an objectionable tweet to spread communal hatred among Hindu and Muslim communities. It said that the Bandra police station did not take cognizance of the offence, after which the complainant moved the court.

Kangana Ranaut's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, had sent a reply to the Bandra police station stating that the sisters are in Himachal Pradesh where they are busy with wedding preparations and on-going functions in their hometown of their younger brother.

READ | Kangana Ranaut slams Uddhav government for witch-hunt on Republic TV; calls it 'shameful'

READ | Kangana Ranaut fires blistering response to CM Uddhav's 'Ganja fields in your state' barb

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.