Kangana Ranaut Announces Last Schedule Of Nawazuddin, Avneet-starrer 'Tiku Weds Sheru'

Ahead of the release of Kangana Ranaut's first movie as a producer, Tiku Weds Sheru, she has been delightfully sharing updates about the film as well as interesting behind-the-scene glimpses. She recently posted yet another glimpse from the sets of the film and informed the fans that the last schedule began today. Take a look at the BTS pictures from the sets of Tiku Weds Sheru unveiled by Kangana Ranaut.

Kangana Ranaut recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from the sets of her upcoming movie as a producer and even announced that the last schedule of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur-starrer Tiku Weds Sheru was beginning today. In the first picture, she shared a glimpse of herself sitting on a chair while sporting a white mask along with a stunning salwar suit. She even added some of the cast and crew members of the film in her Instagram stories.

In the next picture, Kangana Ranaut added a picture to her Instagram stories in which she can be seen having a discussion with the cinematographer of the film, Fernando Gayesky. In the last picture, she added yet another glimpse of herself on the sets of the film and added a caption that revealed how nice it was to be back on the set after the latest virus outbreak. The caption read, "Nice to be back on the set after the latest virus break out disruption." Take a look at what she posted-

Written and directed by Sai Kabir, the movie is being backed by Kangana Ranaut under the banner of Manikarnika Films. While not much has been known about the cast of the film, it was revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen essaying the role of Shiraz Khan Afghani a.k.a. Sheru while Avneet Kaur will feature as Tasleem Khan a.k.a. Tiku.

Kangana Ranaut recently posted a set of BTS pictures from the sets of the film revealing a rare gem she found from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950s. In the caption, she mentioned how she found a Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950s that belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy Ji and added that it was a blessing for her as she will soon be directing her second feature film 'Emergency.' She then penned a note of gratitude thanking the family of Bimal Roy to give his camera to them for filming. Here's what she posted-

