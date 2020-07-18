Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab, Asks 'Why Was Mahesh Bhatt Counselling Sushant Singh?'

Kangana Ranaut in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami opened up about conspiracy theories around Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise. Questioning the role of director Mahesh Bhatt in Sushant Singh Rajput's life, Kangana asked, "Why was he counseling Sushant?"

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging. Kangana claimed that production houses YRF and Dharma worked in sync not to kill, but to see him fall. Kangana said, " Sushant's girlfriend at the time Rhea in her statement mentioned Mahesh Bhatt. How is he related? Bhatt's first AD has written how Bhatt used to consel him. Who was Mahesh Bhatt in Sushant's life? 'You are not drifting but drowning, like Parveen Babi', Bhatt's AD said that. Even Abhishek Kapur said, "His death was a complete dismantling of a fragile mind." Rajeev Masand called him a 'rapist', 'drug addict' in his blind items, aren't they accountable for their claims?"

In an explosive interview on 'Nation Wants To Know', Kangana later also added, "What was Mahesh Bhatt doing between Rhea and him? Everyone wants to know. Why is Mumbai Police not calling Mahesh Bhatt for questioning?"

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab: Calls out production house that restricted Sushant; read

#KanganaSpeaksToArnab | Kangana Ranaut minces no words on Nation Wants To Know with Arnab Goswami. Stay tuned to watch here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei@KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/0oH2CAU9kS — Republic (@republic) July 17, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

The actor died by suicide leaving the film industry and his fans devastated. His demise gave way to an intense discussion on mental health and depression and later, topics like nepotism, favoritism came under the spotlight again.

Former Union Cabinet Minister Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. The letter states how 'big Bollywood names are trying to cover up the death'. Ishkaran, the advocate and political columnist, shared a video on his Twitter handle explaining why a CBI investigation was needed.

"The industry is only threatened by bright people": #KanganaRanaut unveils how the Bollywood Mafia sidelines talent in conversation with #ArnabGoswami.

Watch on @Republic on 9pm & 11pm Saturday and 11 am & 7pm Sunday.

And @Republic_Bharat at Saturday 3 pm and Sunday 7pm & 11 pm pic.twitter.com/CD37H7ZHhf — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 17, 2020

Kangana Ranaut speaks to Arnab: Questions Sushant probe, says ‘Powerful not summoned’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.