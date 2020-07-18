Kangana Ranaut Reveals To Arnab, 'Wanted To Shave Head Off & Disappear'; Read Why

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, 'Queen' actor Kangana Ranaut revealed that she at one point of time thought of suicide. Recalling the 2016 incident, Kangana said, "I signed 19 brands after my blockbuster 2016. Then my ex from 2013 filed a case against me. Now, these corporates have a clause that if an actor has a legal case running, the brands should drop them. And they dropped me."

Kangana further added: "Everything is very much well planned. Then claims like 'man-eater, witch, etc etc' were made. So, suddenly maybe marriage wasn't an option for my life. Karan Johar went to the London School of Economics and said, "Kangana should leave the film industry. She should get out right away" - hooting was there, people clapped when I was here fighting nepotism. A human being has only three main things — Emotional, social, and career life - They choked everything for me. I can't get married, no financial future, don't you think the thought of suicide would cross my mind?"

"Someone like me who's got 3 National Awards and a Padmashri only on the basis of acting would never make it to Karan Johar's good actor list, Sushant also never made it to his list. 18 brands dropped me within 2 months. Where are my options? Maybe I didn't have the thought of killing myself but definitely shaving my head off and disappearing. My relatives didn't let their children meet me because you turned me into a nymphomaniac. Called me so many things in public. As a girl, having a marriage and a child is no more an option for me. They turned Sushant also into a rapist. How will he go back to Bihar? Small cities don't value money, they value respect," Kangana explained the points that triggered negative thoughts at one point.

