Kangana Ranaut Asks Paps At Airport If They Got Their COVID Jab As She Heads To Manali

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the Mumbai airport today morning. She recently tested negative from COVID-19 and is headed back home to Manali. The actor shared updates of her testing positive for COVID-19 on Instagram and also shared when she tested negative. Kangana Ranaut greeted the paps at the airport and also asked them if they got their vaccines, before heading for the flight.

Kangana was spotted at the airport in an orange saree with a sleeveless blouse. She wore a pearl necklace with a green stone studded right in the middle. Her hair was tied in a simple bun, and she completed her look with a pair of large sunglasses and a small bindi. Kangana carried a brown handbag as she headed for Manali. As soon as she stepped out of her car, the paps welcomed her warmly. As a safety precaution, she asked the paps if they had contracted Covid-19 by any chance. The photographers replied they were safe and sound. She also enquired if the boys got themselves vaccinated.

Back on Tuesday, Kangana Ranaut shared the report of her COVID test to prove that she was telling the truth about her recovery. She wrote, “All the demons who are asking for my report because they see the world as a projection of their interior, here it is… A Ram bhakt never lies… Jai Shri Ram.”(sic) The actor also shared a video, explaining her journey of fighting the virus. She said she is not an expert on Covid but shared her experience with her fans.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the film Panga. She has a number of films that will be releasing this year including Dhaakad and Tejas. One of Kangana’s major movies to be released this year is Thalaivi, a biographical film based on the life of Jayalalithaa. Helmed by A. L. Vijay, the film also stars Arvind Swami, Nassar, Sam Samuthirakani, Bhagyashree, and Madhu Bala in lead and supporting roles.

