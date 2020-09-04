Kangana Ranaut Roars 'I'm Maratha' As She Highlights Films, Asks, 'what Have You Done?'

Kangana Ranaut continued to hit back at the attack from Shiv Sena, sparked by party leader Sanjay Raut amid her statements in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and Bollywood-drugs link. The actor dared the party to harm her as she announced that she will be returning to Mumbai on September 9, after the Rajya Sabha MP asked her not to return to the city. The Queen star now asserted that she is ‘Maratha’ as she made films on heroes of Maharashtra, like Rani Lakshmibai and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while questioning what the ‘thekedaars’ had done for the state.

Kangana Ranaut says ‘I am Maratha’

Taking to Twitter, Kangana highlighted that they did not have the ‘aukaat’ (status) to make a film on ‘Mahashtrian pride for 100 years.' She added that she had put her ‘life and career at stake’ to make a film on Rani Lakshmibai and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the ‘Muslim-dominated industry.’ She posted a still from the film Manikarnika, based on the life of 1857 freedom uprising hero Rani Lakshmibai, Kangana asked what the ‘thekedaars’ (contractors) had done for the state.

इनकी औक़ात नहीं है, इंडस्ट्री के सौ सालों में एक भी फ़िल्म मराठा प्राइड पे बनाई हो,मैंने इस्लाम डॉमिनेट इंडस्ट्री में अपनी जान और करीयर को दाओ पे लगाया, शिवाजी महाराज और रानी लक्ष्मीबाई पे फ़िल्म बनाई, आज महाराष्ट्र के इन ठेकेदारों से पूछो किया क्या है महाराष्ट्र केलिए ? pic.twitter.com/o9kk5OpSba — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Sharing another pic from her get-up from Manikarnika, she wrote that Maharashtra was not of ‘anyone’s father’ and it belonged to those who had depicted the pride of 'Marathi culture.' Fearlessly announcing that she was a ‘Maratha’, the National Award-winning actor dared them to attack her.

She also posted a video from the film and shared that she had faced opposition for the film.

All chaploos who are showing their love for Maharashtra must know I am the first Actor/ Director in the history of Hindi Cinema to bring Maratha Pride Shiva Ji Maharaj and Rani LaxmiBai to the big screen and I faced huge opposition during the relase from the same people 🙂 https://t.co/HMzDMcpdwQ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Apart from the lead actor, Kangana has also been credited as the director of the film Manikarnika, taking over from Radha Krishna Jagalramudi.

She hit out at a news report of Shiv Sena workers tearing a banner with her photo and highlighting the cases of the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajout and the Sadhoos, she wrote that ‘Mumbai is addicted to blood.’

After Sushant and Sadhus murder now beating my posters with chappals for my opinions on administration, it seems Mumbai is addicted to blood🙂 https://t.co/dWRSnL6NCE — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 4, 2020

Earlier in the day, Kangana made the same statement, daring Shiv Sena to harm her, while annoncing that she is returning to Mumbai, from her hometown Manali, where she has been living since the lockdown. Sanjay Raut had issued an ‘open threat’ to her, asking her not to return to Mumbai, amid her criticism of the Mumbai police in the Sushant death case.

Raut defended his statement and claimed that he had not threatended Kangana, while Home Minister Anil Deshmukh reiterated Raut's statement.

