Kangana Ranaut Attacks KWAN's Former Co-owner After Agency Comes Under NCB Scanner

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday took to her Twitter handle to attack PR agency KWAN's former co-founder Anirban Blah. Kangana's tweet comes hours after the Narcotics Control Bureau summoned the talent agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar in the ongoing Bollywood drug probe.

Kangana wrote that Anirban Blah 'was accused of rapes and molestation'. KWAN Entertainment's former founder Anirban Das Blah was asked to "step aside" in 2018 following allegations of sexual harassment by four women.

Read her full tweet below —

Co-owner of #Kwan Anirban Blah was accused of rapes and molestation by many girls, one such girl once went to meet him with her mother,he made the mother sit outside and tried to rape the girl, mother had filed a case it was covered by the media but suddenly everyone disappeared. https://t.co/JiKFSkJPCI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 22, 2020

The talent management agency employee Karishma Prakash - who manages Deepika Padukone - has also been summoned by the investigating agency. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), probing the alleged Bollywood-drug nexus, might summon actress Deepika Padukone if needed, sources informed Republic TV.

With NCB's massive crackdown on the drug nexus, panic has struck the industry as sources have informed that 6 top male Bollywood actors have called their lawyers to discuss the future course. The actors, who are said to be in panic, have sought legal advice in case their names crop up or they face summoning.

During the NCB's investigation into the drugs angle in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, a wider drug nexus in Bollywood surfaced which is now unraveling with alarming evidence coming to the fore. The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle.

2017 drug chats accessed

Republic Media Network had earlier accessed the WhatsApp chats of an actor 'D' (who was later confirmed as being Deepika Padukone) and 'K' - confirmed to be Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash - who were both part of the WhatsApp group with Jaya Saha and would apparently use it to coordinate drugs.

The chats accessed are from October 2017 and show 'D' asking for "maal" from 'K' who replies that she has it, but at home. Further 'K' said that she can ask 'Amit' if she wants it, as "he is carrying". 'D' also then clarifies that she needs "Hash" and not "weed" as the two discuss logistics. Following that, another set of conversations came to the fore where Jaya Saha is discussing providing drugs to another pair of actors, 'S' and 'N'.

There are at least two angles running in tandem in terms of the NCB's investigation into the link between Bollywood and drugs - regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput-Rhea Chakraborty and associated angle and regarding Manjinder Singh Sirsa's complaint about a 2019 Bollywood party video that had emerged earlier in which a lot of Bollywood stars were present.

