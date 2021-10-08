Kangana Ranaut Attends ODOP Meeting, Lauds Scheme For Reviving Traditional Industries

Actor Kangana Ranaut, appointed as the brand ambassador of the "one district-one product'' programme by the UP government, recently attended a meeting in Lucknow. The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Dr Navneet Sehgal and state minister Sidharth Nath Singh while discussing the strategy of the ODOP scheme, which was started with the aim of reviving thousands of year old traditional industries in Uttar Pradesh.

The ministers along with the actor discussed the modalities in the recent meeting in the city. Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Sidharth Nath Singh took to Twitter and shared a picture from the meeting while discussing the programme. In the caption, he explained the conversation of the leaders with the actor. Sidharth also explained that Kangana expressed her views about the ‘aspirations of the customers that should be addressed through the advertisements.’

Kangana Ranaut attends ODOP meeting

"Today in Lucknow @UP_ODOP brand ambassador Ms. Kangana Ranaut was told about the emerging micro and small scale industries in UP are shaping the rural economy here. She was of the view that the aspirations of the customers should be addressed through his advertisements,” Sidharth’s tweet roughly translated in English read.

Kangana who was ‘honoured’ to be a part of the meeting, took to her Instagram stories and reacted to the post by the minister. She shared the tweet by Sidharth and wrote, “It is my privilege and honour sir.” Singh had also made a presentation before the actor, who had recently met chief minister Yogi Adityanath, about the ODOP scheme. The minister said that the ODOP scheme was unique as it sought to promote local products globally.

Notably, the "one district-one product" programme is the flagship programme of the Yogi-lead government with the intention to generate product-specific traditional manufacturing centres across 75 districts of the state. The Manikarnika actor was announced the Brand Ambassador on October 2 by Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Navneet Sehgal. In his Twitter post, he wrote, "Famous actress Kangana Ranaut met Chief Minister of UP, who presented her with an ODOP product. Kangana Ji will be our brand ambassador for the ODOP."

Image: Twitter/@SidharthNSingh