Kangana Ranaut Back To Mumbai After COVID Recovery, Visits Partially Demolished Office

After days of isolation to recover from COVID-19 at her home in Manali, Kangana Ranaut has been setting out and travelling. After a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the actor returned to Mumbai. She was spotted visiting her production house office that had been partially demolished last year.

Kangana Ranaut visits partially demolished office on Mumbai return

The paparazzi snapped Kangana at the office of her banner Manikarnika Films in Bandra that was partially demolished under controversial circumstances by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last September. Dressed in a loose-fitting dress and sunglasses, she was seen looking around the place at different floors and talking to the people at the venue, in what seemed like overseeing the rehabilitation of the property. On her way out, the Tanu Weds Manu star was asked by the media persons for a statement, and she replied, ‘Aap mujhe bhi toh apna kaam karne dijiye (allow me to also do my work)”.

The BMC had demolished a portion of Kangana’s property on September 9, citing ‘illegal allterations’, while she was on her way to the city from Manali. The Bombay High Court intervened during the proceedings and stayed the act, though most of the damage was done.

The act had come amid her comments against Maharashtra government in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, and face-off with politician Sanjay Raut; the actor giving a ‘PoK’ reference to Mumbai and the latter using an objectionable word for Kangana, making headlines. After the property was demolished, Kangana had posted photos and videos of the partially demolished property and stated that her ‘temple will rise again.'

The 34-year-old had demanded Rs 2 crore compensation for the damages to the property. In November, the Bombay HC granted her relief by stating that the demolishing act was 'illegal and smacked of malafide intentions.' The court had also appointed a private firm to assess the damages, in response to her plea seeking Rs 2 crore damages.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana will next be seen in the movie Thalaivi. The movie, that was scheduled to release in April, has been postponed due to the pandemic. She also has been working on Dhaakad and Tejas, along with films like Tiku Weds Sheru in her kitty.

