Kangana Ranaut Backs Ajay Devgn In Language Row; 'If You Deny Hindi You Deny Constitution'

Even though Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa eventually cleared the 'misunderstanding' about Hindi not being the 'national language' row in a series of tweets that were exchanged on April 27, the controversy around it seems to have just begun. The Twitter dispute has given rise to a major controversy with prominent politicians issuing statements criticizing Ajay Devgn.

Pro-Kannada activists also gathered at the Mysuru Bank circle in Bengaluru to protest against the imposition of the Hindi language.

Amid this, Dhaakad actor Kangana Ranaut has extended support to Ajay Devgn, as she weighed in on the language row during the trailer launch of her upcoming movie.

Kangana Ranaut supports Ajay Devgn in row with Kichcha Sudeepa

During the trailer launch of her film Dhaakad, when Kangana Ranaut was asked to share her views on the ongoing controversy, the Queen actor claimed 'Hindi' to be the national language of India. According to her, every resident of India has the birthright to be proud of one's culture and language. Kangana Ranaut further asserted that people 'who deny Hindi are denying the Indian constitution and government.'

"There is no direct answer to it, there are many layers to it. We are a diverse country with many languages and cultures. Every resident of the country has the birthright to be proud of their culture and language. However, we need a thread, a unit to run this vast country, right? So, as per the constitution, Hindi is our national language. Every judicial body like Supreme Court communicates in Hindi, the acts are passed in Hindi. So. If you are denying Hindi, then you are denying the constitution, you are denying the central government," she said during the launch event.

During the same interaction, when asked to pick a national language for India, Kangana chose 'Sanskrit' stating that many languages including Hindi, Kannada, and Tamil are derived from it. She further lent her support to Ajay Devgn and said, "As per the constitution, Hindi is our national language. So, if Ajay Devgn Ji has said that Hindi is our national language, he was not wrong."

What is Ajay Devgn and Kichcha Sudeepa's 'national language' controversy?

It all began when Ajay Devgn expressed his displeasure over Kichcha Sudeepa's comment about 'Hindi not being the national language of India'. The Singham star took to Twitter to address the same asking Sudeepa why would he dub his films in Hindi if it wasn't the 'national language' of India. Kichcha Sudeepa replied that his statement might have reached the Singham star out of context. After back and forth exchanging several tweets, the duo eventually cleared the 'misunderstanding'.

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Translation & interpretations are perspectives sir. Tats the reason not reacting wothout knowing the complete matter,,,matters.:)

I don't blame you @ajaydevgn sir. Perhaps it would have been a happy moment if i had received a tweet from u for a creative reason.

Luv&Regards❤️ https://t.co/lRWfTYfFQi — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 27, 2022

