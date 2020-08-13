Kangana Ranaut Joins Global #CBIForSSR Movement With 'we Deserve To Know The Truth' Video

Kangana Ranaut has joined the global campaign in seeking justice for late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput via a CBI probe. Through a video statement and holding a placard, Kangana backs the #CBIForSSR movement as she demands justice for the late actor. She said, "We deserve to know the truth" as she joined the nation and millions of Sushant Singh Rajput's fans who have unequivocally taken social media by storm with demands of justice.

Kangana Ranaut is by far the highest-profile Bollywood celebrity to spark the much-needed conversation about the circumstances that led to the Raabta actor's untimely demise. Her tell-all interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami became a turning point in the probe into the actor's alleged suicide. The Queen actor cited personal examples of professional rivalry and unfair practices of the film industry and made sensational claims as she labeled them as the reason for the late actor's death.

All investigations into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput intensified after Kangana's unabashed revelations on national TV. Mumbai Police interrogated Yash Raj Films' head Aditya Chopra, veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and director Karan Johar's manager after Kangana revealed details of an alleged fallout between these "powerful people of the film industry" and the self-made, talented Sushant Singh Rajput. It paved the way for the public demand for a thorough investigation which was given concrete direction following Sushant's father KK Singh registering a FIR against Rhea Chakraborty.

The nation has united to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and rejected all attempts to cover up his death. Many questions remain unanswered as Republic Media Network continues to expose glaring loopholes in the investigation. Earlier, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had also joined the campaign, which has received a total of almost 750,000 tweets at the time of publishing.

