Kangana Ranaut To Direct Aparajitha Ayodhya On Ayodhya Dispute: It Was All Very Organic

Kangana Ranaut plans to direct a new movie called Aparajitha Ayodhya, based on the Ayodhya dispute. The film will be the second movie directed by the actor after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. In an interview with entertainment daily, the actor explained how she became the director of the film even though it wasn't initially planned.

Kangana Ranaut to direct Aparajitha Ayodhya

The actor, in a recent interview, explained how she became the director of the film. Kangana said that she didn't plan it at all and was only working on the film only on a conception level. The actor had planned to produce the movie and rope in another director, as she was very busy and couldn't potentially direct a film. But this all changed when KV Vijayendra Prasad shared the script and Kangana realised that the film quite resembled the last historical piece that she had already directed. She completed by saying that it all happened very organically when she decided it was the right decision for her to not only produce but direct the film as well.

In the same interview, the actor defined the film as a story about love, faith and unity. She also added that Aparajitha Ayodhya would portray the journey of a non-believer to being a believer. The actor also mentioned that she has decided to not act in the film and dedicate herself to directing the film. The film could potentially help the audience to see a different perspective on the whole ordeal, said the actor.

The last movie in which Kangana acted and directed was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and it gained the actor a lot of appreciation. The actor will be next seen in Thalaivi, essaying the role of politician Jayalalithaa. Many of the fans were surprised to see Kangana transform into the political leader and couldn't believe that it was her. The film will be directed by A. L. Vijay and will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu. Thalaivi was supposed to release in June but has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, the film may delay its release till 2021.

Promo Pic Credit: Kangana Ranaut's Instagram

