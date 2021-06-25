Kangana Ranaut Begins Pre-production Of 'Tiku Weds Sheru', Elated To Work With Dream Team

Actress Kangana Ranaut is quite thrilled and excited about her digital debut as a producer with her film Tiku Weds Sheru. Her newly0launched production house Manikarnika Films is all set to back a love story and a satire titled Tiku Weds Sheru. On June 24, the official Instagram page of the production house gave a sneak peek of the pre-production meeting with her 'dream team.’ Conducting a round table conversation, the actress can be seen reading the scripts, discussing the storyline, and more with her team members.

Kangana Ranaut begins Tiku Weds Sheru pre-production

The film is being helmed by Sai Kabir and will be a love story with dark humour. “Today preproduction meeting for Tiku weds Sheru took place at @manikarnikafilms office @kanganaranaut Bringing together a dream team, more details will be revealed soon. #TikuwedsSheru,” the Instagram page mentioned. Earlier, talking about the project, Kangana said in a statement, “With Tiku Weds Sheru, Manikarnika Films is venturing into digital space. It’s a love story and a satire with dark humour. In the digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age, and niche content. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience.” Apart from bringing up some unique stories, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films will also sign on new talents as they proceed with their projects in the future. “We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts,” Kangana added in the statement.

Other than working on the digital series, the actress is all set to don the cap of a director for her next film Emergency based on Indira Gandhi where she will be seen stepping into the titular role. Kangana who has begun with the prep of the film, recently shared that she scanned her body for the movie in order to 'get into the skin of Indira Gandhi'.” “Body scans for film Emergency, time to get into Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhiji's skin," she wrote, adding a video showing pre-production work at her production house Manikarnika Films. Meanwhile, Kangana is gearing up for the release of her other film Thalaivi, which revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. A few days ago, the Tamil version of Thalaivi was granted a 'U' certificate. Apart from Thalaivi, she will also be seen in patriotic drama Tejas and Dhaakad.

IMAGE: PTI/MANIKARNIKAFILMS/Instagram

