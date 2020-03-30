Kangana Ranaut’s Best Action Sequences That Prove She Is A Boss-lady

Kangana Ranaut has established herself as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood today. She has proved her mettle time and again with each passing film. She debuted in the industry with Anurag Basu’s Gangster and even received immense praise for her performance in the film. In addition to playing a female lead, Kangana Ranaut has carried many films on her shoulders solely. Here are some of her best action-sequences that fans have loved.

Kangana Ranaut's best action scenes

Kangana Ranaut played the role of the antagonist in Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 3. She played the role of Kaya who can shape lift into anyone. Kaya tries this to lure Krrish into her trap but ends up falling in love with him. This scene is when Kaya arrives at Krrish’s house to kidnap his father along with several others.

Kangana Ranaut’s role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is considered as one of her best performances to date. The actor donned the role of real-life Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi. She played the titular role in the film and aced it with utmost grace.

This particular scene is set before she is married off to the King of Jhansi. The scene shows how Manikarnika aka Manu learns sword fighting. The fighting scene showcases Rani Lakshmi Bai’s ease with the sword which later helps her in bigger, much important fights.

This is one of the most important scenes from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The scene showcases Rani Lakshmi Bai’s fight with the Britishers. She fights with them to avoid them from entering into her land and invading it. The scene will surely send shivers down your spine.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for her next action role in Dhaakad. The poster of the film showcased the actor in a fiery role. The film is expected to release by Diwali 2020 and fans cannot wait to get a glimpse of Kangana Ranaut in another action-packed role.

